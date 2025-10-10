‘I asked for therapist over three times’ – BBNaija Star Faith breaks silence after disqualification

By Ada Osadebe

Former BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, has spoken out for the first time since his disqualification from the reality show, sharing an emotional message with fans about his journey and personal growth.

Faith, who was disqualified for breaching house rules, began his message with a symbolic statement, saying, “The old Faith is gone, but his story still lives on.”

In a heartfelt video posted on his YouTube channel on Friday, the 25-year-old reality star opened up about the challenges, growth, and self-discovery that followed his controversial exit from the “10/10” edition of the show.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and hinted at moving forward with new projects, adding that his time on the show taught him valuable lessons about patience, humility, and resilience.

He said,” On March 5th, 2025, I got a text message that flipped my world upside down. One click on that link and everything changed,”

“On December 24th, I came back to Nigeria and I was pissed off. I was like, what am I going to do as a doctor in this country?

“But somehow, clicking that link made me end up auditioning for Africa’s biggest reality TV show,”

“I did the unthinkable to get in there. I took a loan of five million naira, and somehow, I made it,”

“I wasn’t perfect. I made a lot of mistakes. I screamed, I argued, I broke things. I failed tasks. I said things I shouldn’t have said. I lost friends,”

He also revealed he had sought mental health support during his stay.



“I was overwhelmed. I was isolated. And to be honest, I asked for a therapist over three times because I knew I needed help,” he said.



Despite his challenges, Faith expressed gratitude for his supporters.

Outside those walls, a whole continent was standing for me. People I’d never met were shouting my name, fighting for me, spending hard-earned money to keep me in that house.



“They didn’t see a perfect man. They saw Faith — the little kid that had flaws, passion, and purpose,” Faith said.

Vanguard News