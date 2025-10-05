Adekunle Gold thrills with ‘Coco Money’ at BBNaija finale

Afropop star Adekunle Gold delivered a thrilling performance at the Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

The award-winning singer set the stage ablaze with his hit tracks “Coco Money” and “Party No Stop”, earning loud cheers from the live audience and viewers across the country. His energetic stage presence and seamless vocals added a golden touch to an already electric night.

The energy is electric as @adekunleGOLD lights up the stage with a show-stopping performance! 🎤🌟

Let’s vibe with one of Africa’s finest as the finale excitement unfolds live.💯✨#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/O9L64RkqrR — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 5, 2025

Iyanya is also billed to perform later in the show, promising another wave of excitement for fans of the reality series.

Earlier in the day, the organisers announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Adekunle Gold and Iyanya would headline the finale, urging fans to get ready for “a night packed with music, energy and pure excitement.”

This season began with 29 housemates, but only 10 finalists remain — Kola, Imisi, Isabella, Sultana, Jason Jae, Mensan, Koyin, Kaybobo and Dede — after Faith was disqualified days ago.

Before the live show, the finalists packed their bags and had their last diary session with Biggie, whose mix of wisdom and mischief has kept fans entertained all season.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see who will emerge as the winner of the reality show’s tenth edition. While the prize was initially pegged at ₦150 million, Biggie revealed that the final figure would depend on the housemates’ overall performance.

Adding to the drama, housemate Kaybobo earlier paid ₦10 million during the “red phone” twist to secure immunity — a move Biggie’s agent confirmed would be deducted from the final prize money.

With Adekunle Gold’s dazzling performance setting the tone, viewers can expect more surprises, music and suspense as Big Brother wraps up another unforgettable season.

Vanguard News