BBNaija Season 10 Finale: Evicted Housemates tip Imisi for victory

By Ayo Onikoyi

The tension in Biggie’s house reached new heights last Sunday after a dramatic live eviction show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, saw Mide, Zita, and Rooboy leave the competition.

With the final week underway, the spotlight now turns to the last 10 housemates still in the race: Mensan, Kola, Dede, Imisi, Faith, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Sultana, Isabella, and Koyin.

However, in a post eviction interview on Wednesday, the last evicted four Housemates, Mide, Sabrina, Rooboy and Zita shared heartfelt experiences, while unanimously tipping fellow contestant, Imisi, as the strongest contender for the crown.

Imisi’s vulnerability and openness about her personal struggles have made her relatable to viewers. She has also shown resilience in challenges, proving she is more than just a “soft” housemate. Her emotional appeal could translate into strong fan votes, especially among viewers drawn to authenticity.

Here’s a look at the chances of the nine remaining Housemates

Mensan – The Silent Strategist

Mensan has built a reputation for being calm yet calculative, rarely engaging in unnecessary drama. His strength lies in his strategic gameplay and ability to form alliances without making enemies. While not the loudest personality in the house, his quiet consistency might win him strong support from fans who admire intelligence over theatrics.

Kola – The Entertainer

Arguably one of the liveliest personalities left, Kola has kept viewers engaged with his humor, dance, and natural charisma. His energy makes him a strong contender for the finale, though some critics argue he has not shown much depth beyond entertainment. His popularity among younger viewers, however, could carry him far.

Dede – The Dark Horse

Dede has flown under the radar for most of the season, neither leading in popularity nor getting entangled in controversies. This low-profile approach could work in his favor if fans decide to back an underdog. If he gains momentum in the final days, he might just upset the bigger names.

Faith – The Boss Lady

Faith has played the game with confidence and authority, often taking leadership roles in tasks. However, her boldness sometimes comes off as bossy, which has divided fan opinions. If her supporters rally hard, she has the potential to make it to the top five.

Kaybobo – The Comic Relief

Kaybobo’s antics, comic timing, and carefree nature have made him one of the most entertaining housemates this season. While some dismiss him as not “serious” enough to win, comedy has often been a winning tool in BBNaija history. His chances largely depend on whether fans see him as a finalist or simply as entertainment value.

Jason Jae – The Music Man

Known for his talent and creativity, Jason Jae has won hearts with his freestyle performances and original compositions during Saturday night parties. His artistry has earned him a loyal fan base outside the house, which could translate into votes. If he plays his final week right, he could emerge as a strong finalist.

Sultana – The Drama Queen

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Sultana has provided plenty of drama this season. While polarizing, her bold personality keeps her at the center of attention. Love her or hate her, she has the ability to pull votes from fans who thrive on house drama and want to see a fiery personality go far.

Isabella – The Fashion Icon

From her stylish outfits to her elegant poise, Isabella has consistently served looks in the house. She has also been smart in avoiding controversies, keeping her image clean. Her appeal may lie in fans who admire her class and consistency. If fashion and grace matter to voters, Isabella could surprise many.

Koyin – The People’s Favorite? Koyin has emerged as one of the most talked-about housemates online, blending charm, wit, and relatability. She has managed to stay out of scandals while still being engaging. With strong social media buzz backing her, she currently looks like one of the top contenders for the grand prize