Govs must stop acting like emperors, face responsibilities – Oyelese

Wole Oyelese

…says leaders hiding behind Abuja while citizens groan in hunger

By Adeola Badru

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, has taken a swipe at state governors across the country, accusing them of neglecting their constitutional responsibilities and hiding behind the Federal Government to excuse poor governance.

Oyelese, a two-time minister and prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday, cautioning that the widening gap between leaders and citizens could trigger a national crisis if not urgently addressed.

He lamented that many governors, despite receiving substantial monthly allocations, continue to perform far below expectations while shifting blame to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government.

“With the huge financial resources available to the states today, no governor has any moral justification to complain about hardship or pass the buck to Abuja.”

“It is hypocrisy of the highest order for leaders who sit on billions to tell their citizens that only the President can make life better,” Oyelese said.

He accused some governors of ruling with arrogance and detachment, describing them as “emperors in democracy” who have lost touch with the realities of their people’s suffering.

“Across the states, we see public servants behaving like untouchable monarchs. They receive massive allocations yet have nothing to show.”

“Instead of performance, they point fingers at the centre, pretending to be helpless. But the people are hungry, angry and watching, their patience must not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

Oyelese also condemned what he called the growing collapse of morality in public leadership, warning that unchecked corruption, injustice and indifference to the masses’ plight were pushing the country towards dangerous instability.

“When thieves become kings and the law becomes their protector, a nation loses its soul. Nigeria cannot survive on selective courage.”

“The time has come for our leaders to act with conscience before the anger of the poor turns into revolt,” Oyelese declared.

He further stressed that the path to genuine development lies in empowering local governments through full administrative and financial autonomy, urging President Tinubu to ensure its immediate implementation.

“Local Government Autonomy is not a political favour, it is the lifeline of democracy. Once councils are free to function, development will reach every community, and hope will return to the people,” he said.

The elder statesman reminded state leaders that leadership is a sacred trust, not a privilege for comfort, calling for a renewal of moral and social commitment to public service.

“Those who sit on the mountain of privilege must remember that when the base erupts, it swallows the peak.”

“Power is fleeting, but humanity endures. Let our leaders act with humility and compassion while there is still a nation to govern,” he cautioned.