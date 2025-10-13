Gov Yusuf condoles with ex-ANPP guber candidate, Salihu Takai over wife’s death

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has expressed deep shock at the sudden death of Hajiya Zainab, wife of a former governorship candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in the state, Alhaji Salihu Takai.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Monday.

The Governor described the late Zainab as an obedient wife and devoted mother who would be missed for her compassion and empathy.

Yusuf extended sincere condolences to her husband and family, praying for Allah to grant her soul eternal rest and give the family courage to bear the loss.

