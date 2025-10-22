Full list of countries every African can visit without visa

By Patrick Igwe

A growing number of African countries are opening their borders to one another without visa, creating a new sense of connection and unity across the continent.

The shift toward visa-free travel isn’t just about easier tourism, it’s about breaking old barriers and building a stronger, more integrated Africa.

While most African countries still require some form of visa or entry permit, a handful of nations have taken bold steps to welcome fellow Africans without restrictions.

Here’s the full list of countries that currently offer visa-free entry to all African nationals.

1. Seychelles

Long before the rest of the continent began discussing free movement, Seychelles led the way. This island nation has always maintained an open-door policy, allowing visitors from all over the world to enter without a visa. Its tourism-driven economy thrives on accessibility, and for years it stood as the only African country completely visa-free for Africans and non-Africans alike.

2. The Gambia

In 2019, The Gambia declared itself a visa-free zone for all Africans. The announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs meant that African travelers, as well as visitors from the Commonwealth, the European Union, and other regions, could enter without a visa. This move was part of The Gambia’s efforts to position itself as an open and welcoming gateway to West Africa, encouraging trade, tourism, and stronger continental ties.

3. Benin

Benin joined the list of open-border African countries in 2019 when President Patrice Talon announced the removal of all visa requirements for Africans. The West African nation followed Rwanda’s example of promoting free travel to encourage unity and investment within the region. Since then, Benin has earned praise for making African mobility simpler and more accessible.

4. Kenya

In October 2023, Kenyan President William Ruto revealed his government’s plan to remove all visa requirements for African travelers by the end of the year. He explained that the goal was to strengthen trade and boost cooperation among African nations. The policy came into effect soon after, allowing Africans to visit Kenya freely without the usual visa restrictions. This marked a major milestone for East Africa’s role in promoting open travel and continental unity.

5. Rwanda

Rwanda joined the visa-free movement in November 2023, when President Paul Kagame announced that all Africans could travel to Rwanda without paying for a visa. The decision underscored Rwanda’s growing influence as a leader in tourism and continental diplomacy. With its stunning landscapes, clean cities, and welcoming policies, Rwanda has become a model for what an open Africa could look like.

Vanguard News