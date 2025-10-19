Five fake police officers arrested in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious syndicate of five fake Police Officers who are fond of extorting their unsuspecting victims.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development, said the suspects paraded themselves as police officers using fake Police Warrant Card to extort innocent citizens.

Haruna said the suspects carried out their nefarious activities in Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, further identified the suspects to include Aliyu Abbas, Sani Iliyasu, Ashiru Sule, Abubakar Yahaya and Adamu Kalilu.