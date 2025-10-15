First-line defence against diseases remains handwashing – Minister

…urges States, LGs, others to intensify efforts on higiene, sanitation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, Wednesday, maintained that the first-line of defence against diseases remains handwashing practice.

Utsev stated this in his keynote address while speaking at the commentation of the 2025 Global Handwashing Day with the theme ‘Be a Handwashing Hero’, in Abuja, where he called on States and Local Governments to intensify efforts to provide handwashing facilities to the people in order to reduce water and airborne diseases.

The Minister also pointed out that the theme of the Day is a “call to all citizenry to take responsibility for

creating healthy living for themselves and the immediate community”, adding that the theme also is an indicator of a shift from passive awareness to active participation, therefore, he challenged Nigerians, especially high–level actors to be more champions than mere supporters.

He said: “We know that Cholera, a waterborne disease, thrives in environments where

fatalities, particularly in underserved communities.

“This stark reality highlights the

need for a balanced approach that prioritizes hygiene promotion alongside water supply and sanitation, as poor hygiene practices can undermine the quality of sanitation and hygiene are compromised, leading to widespread illnesses and water and the progress in ending open defecation.

“Hand washing with soap remains a ‘first-line’ defense in preventing outbreaks and reducing the toll of current and future pandemics. Beyond disease reduction,

proper hand hygiene benefits also extend to decreased rates of school absenteeism and improvements in well-being, dignity, and productivity.

‘This understanding prompted the development of the Nigeria Roadmap to Hand Hygiene for All, launched in September 2022, to serve as a crucial guide for all

hygiene promotion activities.”

While highlighting efforts made by the Ministry to ensure Nigerians are healthy and adhering to higiene principles including the development of the National Action Plan for in the Sector, he (Utsev) said his Ministry had collaborated with relevant stakeholders to reach out to Nigeians with various initiatives – Campaign to end open defecation backed by Executive Order 9, the PEWASH programme, launch of ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’, and including a National Hygiene Promotion Strategy and implementation guidelines for schools, primary healthcare centres, and public places,

Sustainable Urban and Rural WASH,nSURWASH, project, and among others.

The Minister also maintained that, “The Federal Government will continue to demonstrate the political commitment required to drive a lasting change in the

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector in Nigeria under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

“We are committed to the joint actualization of the vision and objectives of the ‘Hand Hygiene for All Roadmap’ in partnership with all stakeholders.”

However, he called on all stakeholders to embrace the mantle of a hand washing

Hero, whichnhe.called on both federal, state, and local governments to commit themselves on achieving measurable goals including agencies to provide facilities and supplies while institutions (schools, hospitals, and workplaces) should make handwashing non-negotiable.

“Every citizen should teach, practice, and advocate clean hands and habits, and if each of us –leaders, and individuals acts heroically in our domain, we will transform lives.

“I wish to reiterate that a child spared from disease today is a future empowered. A community with safe hygiene is a community with dignity”, he added.