FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs Argentina – date, time and where to watch

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up for a crucial Round of 16 encounter against Argentina at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Nigeria sealed qualification to the knockout stage after earning four points from three group-stage matches: a 1-0 loss to Norway in their opener, a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Saudi Arabia, and a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their final group game.

The results were enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Their opponents, Argentina, have been one of the standout teams of the tournament so far. The South American side topped their group with a perfect record: defeating Cuba 3-1, Australia 4-1, and Italy 1-0.

They booked their ticket to Chile earlier this year after finishing second at the South American U-20 Championship.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, bronze medalists at the last African U-20 Cup of Nations, will be looking to upset the in-form Argentines and book a place in the quarterfinals.

Argentina vs Nigeria: Match Details

Fixture: Argentina vs Nigeria

Argentina vs Nigeria Stage: Round of 16 – FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025

Round of 16 – FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM (Nigerian time)

8:30 PM (Nigerian time) Where to Watch: DSTV (SuperSport), StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA+, and beIN SPORTS

All eyes will be on the Flying Eagles as they look to continue Nigeria’s proud tradition at youth-level football with another memorable knockout performance.

