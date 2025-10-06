FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualify for round of 16, to face Argentina [Full fixtures]

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles secured a place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after a 1–1 draw with Colombia in Talca on Monday morning.

Colombia took the lead in the 51st minute through Kener Gonzalez, but Nigeria fought back and equalised late on when captain Daniel Bameyi converted a penalty after Tahir Maigana’s shot was handled in the box.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt made crucial saves earlier in the game, while Maigana, Kparobo Arierhi, and Suleman Sani all came close to scoring for Nigeria.

The result sets up a Round of 16 clash between Nigeria and Argentina on Wednesday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago: a rematch of last year’s quarter-final, where the Flying Eagles won 2–0.

Norway also confirmed their place in the next round after playing out a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

The Round of 16 fixtures will take place between Tuesday and Friday.

Full FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 Fixtures:

Ukraine vs Spain

Chile vs Mexico

Colombia vs South Africa

Argentina vs Nigeria

Paraguay vs Norway

Japan vs France

USA vs Italy

Morocco vs South Korea

Vanguard News