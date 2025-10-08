Federal Highway of Horror 2: Motorists, travellers in anguish

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Soni Daniel, Dayo Johnson, Sam Oyadongha, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Wole Mosadomi Ademola Akinyemi, Bashir Bello, Ndahi Marama, Peter Duru, Therese-Marie Nanlong, Steve Oko, Jeff Agbodo, Charly Agwam, Femi Bolaji, Idris Salisu, Haruna Aliyu, Musa Ubandawaki, Abel Daniel, Egufe Yafugborhi, Ozioruva Aliu, Emma Unah, Dan Abia, Ochuko Akuopha, Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar & John Alechenu

A considerable number of federal roads in the South-East and northern parts of the country are certainly not in the best condition, although some have recently undergone a facelift, especially in the South-East.

The dilapidated highways subject motorists and passengers to a gruelling experience, which has made inter-state travel in Nigeria a nightmare.

In the East, work is currently ongoing at the Enugu axis of the Onitsha-Enugu-Abakiliki expressway.

In Abia State, several federal roads are in very poor condition. Some, through the intervention of the state government, are beginning to receive attention.

Before the emergence of Governor Alex Otti in 2023, virtually all federal roads in the state were in a sorry state, but through his intervention, federal roads such as the Mbaise-Umuahia road, Port Harcourt Road, Aba; Ohafia, Arochukwu road, among others, are now wearing new looks.

Nonetheless, several others are still nightmarish to motorists and commuters plying them.

One of the federal roads in the state that requires urgent attention is the 50-kilometre Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road that connects the South-East with the neighbouring South-South.

Though contract for reconstruction of the road had been awarded by the federal government over five years ago, the contractor handling the project had been working at snail’s pace.

This has worsened the plight of road users who, on a daily basis, have to contend with dangerous potholes and loss of man-hours on the road.

Some portions of the road would have completely failed but for occasional interventions by the state government, especially at Ndume, Timber Shed Market junction and Ikwuano axis.

The Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia federal road that passes through the country home of Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, is also begging for attention.

There has been a controversy surrounding the award of the contract as the member representing Ohafia Arochukwu federal constituency, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, once said the contract had been revoked.

It took the intervention of Abia State government for the iconic Omenuko bridge at Abam section of the road, which had since become a death trap, to be repaired.

The bridge is now a beauty to behold but the road itself, from Bende down to Ohafia, needs urgent attention.

Ohafia- Arochukwu section of the road had been the worst portion of the highway until Governor Otti also awarded contract for its rehabilitation.

Ebonyi residents call for reconstruction, rehabilitation of deplorable federal roads

In Ebonyi, residents are lamenting the deplorable condition of some federal roads in the state, including the Amasiri-Oso Eda road; Abakaliki-Afikpo expressway; Afikpo-Okigwe road; Abakaliki-Ikwo-Oferekpe road; Abakaliki-Enugu; Ngbo-Benue road; and Afikpo-Cross River road. Portions of some of these roads are dilapidated and impassable.

In January, women of Ntsuruakpa Izhia Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state took to the expressway, protesting alleged abandonment of Ezzangbo axis of Abakaliki-Enugu expressway.

The traditional ruler of Ntsuruakpa Izhia community, HRH Eze Joseph Ozogbuo Okafor, speaking on the abandoned road, blamed the contractor handling the project and called for urgent action to avert further accidents causing the death of those using the road.

A community leader in Ikwo, Chief Clement Orogbu, lamented the deplorable state of Ikwo-Oferekpe federal road, which he described as a death trap and impassable in this rainy season.

“My community has been cut-off from the town due to bad road. This road leads to Cross Rivers. We are farmers but we cannot access markets in the town because vehicles are always trapped on the road.

“We are calling on the Federal Ministry of Works to come to our aid by reconstructing the road which is a death trap. The number of accident on this road is uncountable and many lives have been lost. We don’t bring out our farm produce to the market again because of lack of motorable road,” Orogbu said.

Commuters groan, as state of federal roads in the north worsen

In the north, federal roads are currently in the worst of conditions on account of the rainy season, which is compounding the woes of motorists, commuters and businessmen in the process.

Our correspondents who have been visiting the bad spots on the federal highways across the region, described some of the roads as death traps and an eyesore that required urgent intervention by the authorities.

Nasarawa: Most federal roads are death traps

In Nasarawa State, two federal roads that should provide seamless access to commuters have become so bad that they are now seen more as deathtraps to the people in the state and those passing through them to other parts of the country.

The bad state of the two roads has aided kidnapping and endangered innocent lives. Sadly, most people have no option but to use these dangerous roads daily for their socio-economic activities.

These are the Lafia-Assako-Namu Road and Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto roads.

Marked by several failed portions, the roads have caused the loss of several innocent lives through avoidable accidents, just as they have become familiar hunting spots for armed robbers and kidnappers.

The Lafia-Assako-Namu road in Nasarawa South links the state capital, Lafia, to Plateau State through Namu in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

The situation of the road is deplorable and characterised by deep potholes that stretch for about 100km from Lafia to Bokkos.

Another major challenge with the Lafia-Namu road is its vulnerability to flood because of the neglect it has suffered over the years. This has caused nightmare to drivers who spend seven to eight hours from Lafia to Bokkos, a journey of two or three hours under normal condition.

The second road, which is also a death-trap to road users due to its bad state and longtime neglect, is the Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto federal road linking the state to the Federal Capital Territory through Abaji.

This road, which was meant to serve as bypass for motorists from the North-East through Abuja to the South through Lokoja, Kogi State, has since become an eyesore and a write-off.

Zamfara: Potholes everywhere

In Zamfara State, the108-km Gusau-Dansadau road, which links Zamfara to Kebbi and Kaduna states, is seriously challenged. The road, which was constructed in the Second Republic by President Shehu Shagari in 1982, has since become a highway of death and calamity due to many crater-like potholes that disrupt vehicular movement.

As a result of the bad state of the roads, vast stretches of them are under the control of armed bandits and other criminals who readily indulge in nefarious activities of killing and kidnapping for ransom with ease.

Speaking to Vanguard on this, a resident of the area, Auwal Dansadau. said the road which was the busiest before now had since been abandoned by commercial drivers due to the dangers it posed to them and their vehicles.

The Director-General, Media and Communication to the state government, Malam Nuhu Salihu Anka, said government had already awarded contract for the construction of the dilapidated Gusau-Dansadau federal road.

Taraba: Road users lament; no help in sight

In Taraba State, the agony of commuters on Jalingo-Numan Road is indescribable and there seems to be no help in sight. Many years after it had been awarded by the federal government, the project has been abandoned, thereby compounding the woes of the road users.

As a result, commuters on that road in the last four years have not had it easy and have lost hope of its completion.

The same can also be said of the Mayo-Selbe-Gembu road leading to the Mambilla Plateau. Many lives and property worth millions of naira, according to Vanguard findings, have been lost to the bad portions of the road, as it has become common sight for heavy duty vehicles to break down along that axis.

Economic activities on the Mambilla Plateau are also on the decline because of this and everyday commodities are sold for higher prices due to the rigours involved in transporting them to the Plateau.

Christiana Babayo, who returned from Numan to Jalingo on Monday, said the road was now worse off than it was before.

The journey from Numan, according to her, was not interesting. She regretted not taking the long route of Numan-Yola-Mayo-Belwa-Zing Road.

“We had it easy from Jalingo to Baruwa, but immediately we passed Mayo-Selbe, our trouble began. It was from one ditch to another. The road is very bad and government needs to work on it before people there are cut off from Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Wukari-Jalingo road has become another death trap. With the Namnai Bridge washed away for over one year and the dilapidated state of the road, travelling has become worse for travellers. A journey of two hours now spans over four hours which commuters have regretted. This road connects the North- East to the Southern part of the country through Benue.

Kwara: Federal roads in terrible shape

Kwara State, which sits at the centre of the North and the South, has many federal roads which are also in terrible shape, thereby causing serious challenges to travellers. For passengers or motorists travelling from Kwara to Kogi, Osun and Ekiti states, the number of bad roads in Kwara State has made it look like driving through hell on a daily basis to arrive at their various destinations.

Notable among the roads is the Ajase-Ijagbo-Erinle road, which enters Offa town, then to the neighbouring Erinle federal road and finally to Osun State, which has since become a source of serious concern to motorists because of their deplorable conditions. For instance, the only route from Ilorin to Offa is through the deplorable Ijagbo federal road, and from Offa to Osogbo, Osun State the only route is the deplorable Erinle federal road. The roads have remained bad till date.

The situation is the same with the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Egbe-Kabba Road to Kogi state, which has remained in a state of disrepair for a long time and has become an operational area for bandits.

The Shere-Patigi Road to Niger State is also deplorable and poses dangers to commuters’ lives due to its damaged state. Other bad roads in the state are: the 128-kilometre Bode Saadu-Kaiama-Kosubosu, whose construction has never ended; the 74.3 km Lafiagi-Shonga-Bacita Road, Okuta-Gwanara-Bukuro Road and Eiyenkorin-Afon-Ojoku-Offa-Odo Otin Road,

Benue: Federal roads impassable, death traps

The state of federal roads in Benue State has remained a major source of worry for residents and commuters alike. While work is currently ongoing on some, so many have over the years remained death traps and impassable.

Top on the list of this category of roads is the 41-km Makurdi-Naka Road which has remained impassable for several years.

‘The road, which is the shortest route to Otukpo and parts of the Benue South district, has been in a sorry state and had also become one of the deadliest routes in the state, following repeated attacks on commuters who ply it by armed herdsmen.

“That is also the situation with the Ihugh-Korinya road project. The contractor is also not on site. These roads have become death traps. You ply them and take your vehicle straight to the mechanics.

Another one in that category is the Aliade-Gboko road which has been forgotten by the authorities. No one still remembers that the road exists. It is as bad as that. That should give you the picture of its state,” he said.

It was gathered that work is progressing on the hitherto dilapidated Oju-Adum-Okuku road, which stretches into neighbouring Cross Rivers State.

“Work on Katsina Ala-Tapgun road is also progressing. That is also the situation with the over 250km Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo-Otukpa-Opi-Ninth Mile Road.

“Though large portions of that stretch of road are in very sorry state but the contractor, Chinese Harbour, is steadily executing the job,” he stated.

In Bauchi, a mixed grill of progress, challenges

The current state of federal roads in Bauchi reflects a complex landscape of ongoing projects, challenges, and government efforts to improve infrastructure. There is significant progress on several key roads, while others face hurdles that require urgent attention.

The rehabilitation project on the Bauchi-Jos Road is almost complete, with 20 kilometres towards the Plateau State border no longer dotted by potholes.

Meanwhile, a five-kilometre stretch near Alkaleri town is currently under repair, with patching and long stretches completed. However, a critical bridge along this road requires reconstruction to ensure the road’s stability and safety.

Investigation by Vanguard showed that patching of potholes is ongoing on the Kari-Yana Road, with retaining walls and concrete protections being constructed to prevent washouts during the rainy season. This road plays a crucial role in connecting Bauchi to neighbouring states, making its maintenance essential for regional connectivity.

On the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe axis, the Federal Government has announced plans to reconstruct the road. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the region by improving road infrastructure.

Along the Alkaleri-Futuk road, the Federal Government has allocated N11.278 billion for the project which would be completed in phases.

Nine federal roads under repairs, reconstruction in Kebbi

The few federal roads in Kebbi State are in dire straits and are nothing to write home about. For instance, the federal road from Birnin Yauri to Rijau is bad, just as the one from Argungu to Bui is in bad shape, after its construction was awarded by the federal government many years ago. It is yet to be attended to.

The situation is the same on the Gwandu road that links the local government to the capital, Birnin Kebbi and other parts of the country.

At a point, the Kebbi State Government had to take over maintenance and reconstruction of the road from Argungu to Birnin Kebbi to Jega Town as well as the one from Koko to Zuru just to make them motorable for commuters.

Kano: Commuters groan over deplorable condition of roads

In Kano, commuters plying various federal roads have continued to groan over deplorable condition of these roads as contractors have abandoned the project sites. The sorry state of the roads has also been compounded by frequent downpours during the rainy season.

A commuter, Muntari Masanawa, who plies the Kano-Gwarzo-Katsina road to his home town, Malumfashi in Katsina, lamented the sorry state of the road, describing it as a death trap as accidents are recorded almost on a daily basis on it.

The story is the same on Kano-Gaya-Jigawa-Maiduguri Road as the contractor working on the site has abandoned the project.

A commuter, Malam Ya’u said work to dualise the Wudil to Gaya Road and some part leading to Shuwarin in Jigawa State has been abandoned by contractors for years.

He said motorists plying the road are now left to battle with potholes which have become the order of the day.

Borno, Yobe: Condition of federal roads dangerous, alarming

In Borno and Yobe states, the deplorable condition of federal roads is very alarming due to some dilapidation and neglect. Vanguard gathered that apart from insecurity, the deplorable roads in Borno include 185-km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu, with dangerous spots around the heart of Sambisa Forest between Damboa-Wajirko-Sabongari-Mandaragirau axis.

Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala, Maiduguri-Monguno-Kukawa, Biu-Garkida-Gombi, Biu-Buni Yadi-Damaturu, Biu-Shani-Numan and Biu-Gombe federal roads have all remained death traps, even as contracts were awarded for their reconstruction where some are having a slow pace of work, while others like the Biu-Buni Yadi-Damaturu road which was abandoned for over two years now as the work has not reached five per cent completion.

Likewise, Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala-Askira-Uba, Bama-Banki-Gwoza, and Shani-Bargu-Kwaya Kusar roads are entirely in bad condition.

In Yobe State, Damaturu-Biu- Road, which is about 120-km drive, has remained a death trap for motorists due to its deplorable condition around Buni Gari-Kamuya-Buratai-Miringa communities, so also Potiskum-Jakusco-Gashua, Buni Gari-Bularafa roads and a host of others.

In Borno State for instance, the 180-km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road has remained closed for many years due to incessant attacks on motorists by terrorists, despite its deplorable condition.

It is only the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Biu Road, which is about 250-km, which is also not in good condition, that is accessible for now.

The road was built in the 1970s by the federal government. Although, Yobe State government reconstructed its portion of about 80kms.

Also, the 34km Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala federal road, which was neglected by previous administrations in southern parts of Borno State, has received the desired attention by the state government which started its reconstruction but when terrorists attacked workers at the site, and kidnapped many construction workers about three years ago, the project was abandoned.

A motorist, Mallam Aminu Yahaya, in an interview, described the Biu-Azare-Shaffa-Garkida federal highway linking Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, as a death trap. Community leaders also expressed concern over the failed portions of the road.

Similarly, the chairman of Road Transport Employers Association in Nigeria, RTEAN, Alhaji Bunu and Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Comrade Ahmadu Musa, lamented the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

They, however, appealed to the federal government to intervene by reconstructing all the failed portions to ensure smooth and safe travelling by motorists and passengers in the two affected states.

Efforts to get the federal controller of works in Maiduguri proved futile but a source close to the office pleaded lack of funds to attend to the bad roads.

Niger State: Most federal roads in poor condition

In Niger State, available statistics confirmed that state has the longest stretche of federal roads in Nigeria, covering approximately 1,437 kilometers and cutting across 15 of the 25 local government areas in the state.

Of this figure, about 1,115 kilometers, representing 80 per cent of the Trunk ‘A’ roads, are currently in a deplorable condition.

Interestingly, virtually all roads from the Southern part of the country to various parts of the North pass through Niger State.

However, most of these federal roads are in extreme poor condition due to the heavy volume of traffic, especially articulated vehicles and other heavy-duty trucks.

Some of the worst-hit roads include the Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani-Tegina-Kagara road, which connects to the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Highway; the Rijau-Zuru road in Kebbi State; and the Katcha-Baro-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Suleja route, including the Rofia-Swete-Segema road. Others include Wawa-Kaima, Auna-New Bussa, Sarkin Pawa-Kaduna, and the Pandogari-Gurmana-Allawa roads.

Most trucks that should ideally use the Mokwa-Kaduna route via Makera-Kontagora-Tegina-Kagara have diverted their routes, instead concentrating on Bida-Minna, Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Suleja-Dikko road.

This rerouting has only worsened the condition of already strained roads.

In addition to the dilapidated infrastructure, bandits have taken advantage of the bad roads to terrorise innocent travellers, further discouraging commuters and transporters from using the routes.

Commuters who would ordinarily use the Mokwa-Babanrami-Sahonrami-Makera-Kontagora-Kagara-Tegina-Kaduna corridor now seek alternative and longer routes due to the threat of bandit attacks and poor road conditions.

Bandits and other criminals, including armed robbers, have set up hideouts near these damaged routes, frequently attacking unsuspecting travellers. Lives and properties worth millions of naira have been lost to the criminals and accidents.

The National President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi Garima, recently led a delegation to Governor Bago, appealing for the reopening of the Lapai-Paiko and Minna-Bida roads for articulated vehicles.

“My members, especially the tanker drivers, are worried about the bad situation of roads in the state and this is affecting easy transportation and discharge of our products to the state and other northern parts of the country.

“We also want the governor to reconsider reopening the Lapai-Paiko and Minna-Bida roads that have been blocked for over five years because it is affecting delivery of our products,” he appealed.

Situation in Plateau State dire

In Plateau State, the condition of federal roads has been a source of concern of motoristst and travellers.

Despite the strategic importance of the state as a link between the north-central and other regions of the country, all federal roads remain in a state of disrepair, undermining both socio-economic activities and public safety.

The Jos-Abuja highway, a major gateway for travellers and goods, has deteriorated significantly, with large sections replete with potholes and collapsed shoulders.

The portions which were recently worked on, especially from Akwanga in Nasarawa State, are getting bad again as a result of the rains.

The Jos-Bauchi and Jos-Lafia corridors present similar challenges, resulting in prolonged travel times, increased vehicle maintenance costs, and heightened risks of accidents.

A road user, Rebecca Nyango, who resides in Riyom, argued that the current state of the roads imposes hidden costs on the economy of Plateau State and the northern region.

“Farmers and traders transporting goods face higher logistics expenses and frequent spoilage of perishable commodities. This not only reduces their profit margins but also contributes to inflation in local markets.

‘’Transport unions are forced to increase fares in order to offset the recurring expenses of vehicle repairs,’’ she said.

Although the Federal Controller of Works could not be reached at the time of filing this report, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Works, who declined identification, said the federal government was committed to repair all roads but lamented insufficient funds and other factors were to blame for the poor state of roads.

His words: “Insufficient funds are the cause of the deplorable conditions of federal roads, and apart from that, harsh weather condition and heavy rainfall are some of the factors responsible for deteriorating road networks in Nigeria.

“There are plans for the overhaul of roads along the Abuja to Gombe corridor; very soon federal roads passing through Plateau State will benefit from this intervention.”

However, Ayoola Bolaji, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Plateau State Field Office, said there had been some interventions to make the roads motorable.

He said: “Maintenance works were carried out by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, on federal highways in Plateau State under the Year 2024 budget. Major maintenance repairs were carried out on very bad spots along the Jos-Mararaban Jama’a-Gimi (Kaduna State Border) road.

“We also patched potholes on the Vom-Manchok-Kaduna State border road, the Jos-Kaduna State Border (Jengre) road, a section of the Heipang-Barkin Ladi-Panyam Road in Plateau State, and along a section of the Shendam-Namu-Nasarawa State border road.

‘’Only a few critical failed sections of the respective highlighted roads were attended to within the limit of funds allocated to each of the above-mentioned projects.”