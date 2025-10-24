FCT to ban use of ambulances for conveying corpses

Wike, FCT Minister

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has condemned the growing practice of using ambulances to convey corpses within Abuja, describing it as “unethical and unacceptable”.

Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat of the FCTA, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, made this known while briefing journalists on Friday after the fifth meeting of the FCT Executive Committee, chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fasawe, who announced the ratification of a contract for the purchase of 12 new, fully-equipped ambulances, said the administration would soon begin the procurement of hearses dedicated solely to conveying dead bodies, to stop the misuse of medical emergency vehicles.

“In the FCT, we have zero tolerance for an ambulance to carry a corpse. It is not ethical because a living person will lie on that stretcher without decontamination.

“So, we are also looking into buying hearses in the next budget, specifically to carry dead bodies.”

The Health Secretary explained that the newly acquired ambulances, 12 units of Toyota Hiace Hiroof (2023–2024 models), are “specially fitted to international standards” and will soon be commissioned for use across the territory.

“For the first time in about nine years, FCT will get 12 brand-new special ambulances. These are state-of-the-art vehicles, each equipped with a bluetooth system, airbags, keyless entry and advanced medical fittings.

“They have been delivered and will be commissioned soon,” she said.

Dr Fasawe said the ambulances would dramatically improve emergency response time in the nation’s capital, especially with the recent rehabilitation of roads that now make access to suburban communities easier.

“A journey that used to take 20 minutes now takes five. With these ambulances, it may take just three minutes to reach a patient in need.

Emergency line

“This is another example of how the FCT system is working under the current administration,” she added.

She also disclosed that residents in need of emergency medical response could call 112, the national emergency line, which is functional in Abuja.

“We are in direct communication with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC. The 112 number works right now.

“Once we complete our ambulance command base, calls to 112 will be patched directly to the nearest available ambulance, whether from FEMA, NEMSAS, or the FCT Health Services,” she explained.

