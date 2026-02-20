FCT Police impose 12-hour movement restriction for Abuja Area Council Elections

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has announced a 12-hour restriction of movement across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the Area Council Elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye said the restriction will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day to ensure a peaceful and orderly process.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the directive applies to all residents, except essential service providers and duly accredited election officials.

“The restriction will apply to all residents except essential service providers and duly accredited election officials,” she stated.

The Command urged residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and to cooperate with security agencies to guarantee a safe, free, and credible electoral process.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report suspicious persons or activities through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.

The police said the measure is part of broader security arrangements aimed at maintaining law and order during the elections across the FCT’s area councils.