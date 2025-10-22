Ember months: Take responsibility for your safety— FRSC charges road users

FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Owo Unit Command, has charged all road users to take responsibility for their safety to avoid road traffic crashes during the ember months and beyond.

Mr Joseph Ajayi, Owo Unit Commander, gave the charge at a road show for 2025 Ember month public enlightenment and sensitisation held on Wednesday in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The event was themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

The unit commander said the road show campaign initiative aligned with goal 2 of the FRSC’s 2025 Corporate Strategy, which focuses on reducing crashes and promoting road safety.

Ajayi, also the state Assistant Corps Commander, said the sensitisation was aimed at curbing the alarming rate of road crashes and fatalities associated with the yuletide season.

The unit commander, who stated that human factors like speeding, fatigue, and distracted driving are major contributors to road accidents, urged motorists to prioritize their own safety and that of others.

Ajayi, therefore, admonished motorists, especially interstate drivers, to exercise caution when passing through Owo.

He emphasised that the town was known as the “Land of Honour,” where safety was the watchword.

“This proactive step is to address the rising trend of road crashes and fatalities during the Yuletide season with the launch of its 2025 Ember Month public enlightenment and sensitisation.

“So, road crashes are preventable tragedies and drivers need to take responsibility for their safety by stopping distracted driving.

“We are committed to saving lives and promoting road safety, and with the collective efforts, road crashes can be reduced, and roads can be made safer for everyone.

“We are urging all road users to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations during the Ember months.

“The unit command believes that lives can be saved, and road safety can be significantly improved across Nigeria,” Ajayi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a motorcade was organised, which drew stakeholders from various groups.

The groups included National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Special Marshals, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Road Safety Clubs, and other road safety advocates.

NAN also reports that the participants distributed informative fliers, emphasised the importance of road safety, and encouraged all road users to prioritise their safety.

Vanguard News