INEC registers 9.3 million youths ahead of 2027 general election

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has disclosed that over 9.32 million young Nigerians were newly registered during the 2026 Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercises, as it moves to deepen youth participation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to INEC’s bulletin of Wednesday, Chairman of the Commission, Professor Joash Amupitan SAN, announced the figure on Wednesday in Abuja at the investiture of nine INEC Youth Ambassadors (IYAs). He was represented by a National Commissioner, Professor Rhoda Gumus.

“This figure reinforces the critical role of active youth participation in Nigeria’s electoral process, which also helps in shaping electoral outcomes and strengthening public confidence in the democratic process,” Amupitan said.

He said the ambassadors were appointed to deepen the Commission’s engagement with young Nigerians.

“The appointment of these distinguished young Nigerians as INEC Youth Ambassadors is therefore a deliberate step towards strengthening the connection between the Commission and the youth population. We believe that the youths are more likely to engage with electoral information when it is communicated through credible, relatable and influential voices within their

communities and social networks,” he said.

The Chairman urged the ambassadors to use their influence to raise voter awareness, promote peaceful and responsible

participation, counter electoral misinformation and encourage young people to play an active role in shaping the nation’s democratic future. He also charged them to uphold integrity, impartiality and responsible citizenship.

The nine ambassadors were drawn from the movie, music and comedy industries. They include returning ambassadors who have served the Commission for over a decade, and new appointees.

They are Amal Umar, Christopher Yohanna (popularly known as Uncle CY), Alex Kool Ibeh (Mr Kool), Mike Godson, Emmanuel Ikubese, Seun Ajayi, Ibrahim Tukur Bello (Disability Is Not Inability), Sunday Agbaji and Ambassador Thompson Ukeki.

In another development, INEC has presented the Certificate of Return to Hon. Kallamu MaiJama’a, winner of the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency bye-election held on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The National Commissioner supervising Gombe State, Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Sadiq Malafa (retd), presented the certificate to the Member-elect on Wednesday at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

MaiJama’a commended the Commission for the conduct of the election, describing the exercise as free, fair and credible.

Vanguard News