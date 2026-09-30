‘May the best man win’ — Fury speaks ahead of Joshua showdown

British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua face off following a press conference in London on September 30, 2026, ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight boxing fight in Wales in December. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were all smiles as they kicked off the countdown to their much-anticipated heavyweight showdown at a pre-fight press conference in London.

The British two-time world champions will finally lock horns in Cardiff on December 11 after years of false starts and barbs at each other.

Those expecting fireworks as the two shared a stage in front of a crowd of 1,000 fans were left disappointed as both showed respect for their adversary’s career.

Fury invited Joshua to join him for a “pint of Guinness” once they had finished in the ring, while the 2012 Olympic gold medallist ended a face-to-face exchange by tickling Fury in the midriff.

The vacant WBA super heavyweight title is expected to be on the line and Fury hit back at criticism that the pair are only coming together well past their peak.

“People say this fight is too late,” said the self-styled “Gypsy King”.

“It’s the icing on the cake for two great careers when we throw down in front of 80,000 people. May the best man win.”

The fight appeared destined for Saudi Arabia or the United States during the early stages of negotiations but Joshua believes the chance to face off on British soil will “inspire a generation”.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity and bringing it to Great Britain because I know people in pubs have had proper fights about who will win and family members have fallen out,” he said.

“We’ll inspire this generation and the next generation. It was people from this country supporting us. I’m fulfilling my destiny before I depart this world.”

Fury has won 36 of his 39 fights and held the WBC, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts during his colourful career, with his only defeats coming against Oleksandr Usyk in world title bouts in 2024.

Joshua has 30 wins from 34 fights, holding the WBO and IBF titles at various stages before a pair of losses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

Vanguard News