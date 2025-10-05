Edo PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s loyalists elect parallel executive

Wike

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State worsened on Sunday as loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, elected a parallel state executive committee led by Nosa Ogieva.

Ogieva and 13 others, under the platform of the Legacy Group, were sworn in at the group’s 2025 State Congress held in Benin City. Out of the 14 positions, 11 officers were returned unopposed, while Tony Aziegbemi, Henry Tenebe, and Victor Enoghama contested for the offices of State Chairman, Secretary, and Deputy Chairman respectively.

The congress, according to organisers, was attended by 576 delegates drawn from the 192 wards across the state.

In his acceptance speech, Ogieva pledged to rebuild and reposition the PDP in Edo, saying his team would prioritise unity and electoral strength. “Our emergence marks a new chapter in Edo PDP. We will not betray this party nor take it for granted. We are here to reposition and rebrand the PDP so it can begin to win elections again,” he said.

Chief Dan Orbih, leader of the Legacy Group and former PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), accused former Governor Godwin Obaseki of plunging the party into crisis. He said the PDP in Edo had been united until Obaseki’s defection, which, according to him, “sowed seeds of discord and left the umbrella torn and shattered.”

Orbih further alleged that the party’s poor showing in recent by-elections reflected Obaseki’s waning popularity and divisive leadership. “For the first time in our history, elected governors, senators, and House members are leaving the PDP every day, all because of failure of leadership,” he lamented.

He also dismissed the rival faction loyal to Obaseki as “undertakers praying for the PDP to collapse so they can join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

The Legacy Group leader urged members to rally behind leaders with integrity and capacity, stressing that those willing to sell out or deny members their rights should not have a place in the restructured PDP.

NAN