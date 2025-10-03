Edo NSCDC commandant slumps, dies at public function

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Agun Gbenga, on Thursday reportedly slumped and died shortly after delivering a speech.

The incident occurred at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, off Airport Road, Benin City, during an event organized by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), where he was one of the awardees.

Gbenga was said to have collapsed moments after giving his goodwill message. Efforts to revive him at the venue proved futile before he was rushed to the Military Base Hospital, Benin, where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

Although the Command’s spokesman, Efosa Ogbebor, could not be reached for comments, a senior officer of the Corps confirmed the incident, saying the Commandant had already passed on before they arrived at the hospital.