Edo govt constitutes carnival planning committee

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Edo State Government has announced the approval of a new committee to oversee the planning and execution of the forthcoming Edo Carnival. Governor Monday Okpebholo has formally constituted the Edo Carnival Planning Committee, tasking it with the responsibility of organizing a befitting cultural event for the state.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, and includes key government officials and stakeholders drawn from various sectors. Other members are Hon. Dr. Paddy Iyamu, Commissioner for Education; Hon. Osiobughie Okhuemoi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity; Mr. Jackson Isangofon Monday, Special Adviser on New Media and Visual Communications; Deborah Okunbo, Managing Director of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency; and Mosis Obakpolor, Director of Protocol at the Government House, who will serve as the committee’s secretary.

According to the announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq., the committee’s mandate includes developing a comprehensive event plan, working closely with the Lead Organisers—Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd—and ensuring effective collaboration with stakeholders in the entertainment industry both within and outside the state.

Additionally, the committee is expected to secure sponsorships from individuals and corporate organisations and to represent the interests of the Edo State Government throughout the planning and execution of the carnival.

The formation of the committee marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism, culture, and creative enterprise through large-scale events such as the Edo Carnival.