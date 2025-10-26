Drunk driver dies in Lone auto crash in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A middle-aged man lost his life late Saturday night in a lone auto crash at Alaka Under Bridge, Surulere, Lagos, after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers of the newly inaugurated Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) 24-hour Night Operations Squad, covering the Surulere axis, responded promptly to the incident, which occurred around 11:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, who was behind the wheel of a navy blue Toyota Camry with registration number EKY 311 GK, was speeding inward Iponri when he lost control near the Alaka Under Bridge.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle somersaulted several times before coming to a halt, killing the driver instantly.

Commenting on the tragedy, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said forensic evidence from the crash site confirmed that the deceased was intoxicated, which impaired his judgment and reaction time.

He commended the swift response of the LASTMA Night Patrol Team, who secured the scene, prevented secondary accidents, and alerted officers from the Bode Thomas Police Division. The police later documented the scene and released the victim’s remains to his wife and family, contacted through his recovered mobile phone.

Bakare-Oki described the crash as “a tragic yet sobering reminder of the fatal consequences of intoxicated driving.”

He urged motorists to remain vigilant and responsible, particularly during the Ember Months, a period known for increased vehicular movement and higher accident risks.

The LASTMA boss reiterated that the recently concluded ‘Ember Months Stakeholders’ Forum’, themed “Safe Roads, Safe Lives… LASTMA Cares,” emphasized intensified campaigns against drunk driving and renewed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives through stronger enforcement and public enlightenment.

He called on all road users to avoid reckless behavior, maintain self-discipline, and obey traffic regulations, stressing that the agency’s 24-hour operational framework is designed not only for enforcement but also for rapid emergency response and preservation of lives across Lagos State.