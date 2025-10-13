Don’t let this peace slip away — Emir urges Tinubu in bold appeal for Birnin Gwari’s future

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

BIRNIN GWARI — In a compelling appeal laced with gratitude and urgency, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, His Royal Highness Malam Zubair Jibril, OFR, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consolidate the fragile peace currently holding in the emirate by fast-tracking key infrastructure, security, and development projects.

“We reassure all prospective investors, local and foreign, that peace and security have firmly returned to Birnin Gwari,” the Emir declared. “But peace alone is not enough. We must build on it quickly—while the calm still holds.”

This heartfelt plea comes amid a remarkable turnaround in the region. For nearly two decades, Birnin Gwari was synonymous with insecurity—rampant banditry, kidnappings, and widespread fear. But over the past year, federal and state security interventions have yielded dramatic results, with violence down by over 90% and a cautious return to normalcy.

While commending President Tinubu for his unprecedented road visit to Birnin Gwari in 2022, prior to his election, the Emir warned that the peace achieved could unravel without urgent development.

“Your Excellency, you made a covenant with us—not a political promise, but a moral one. You kept your word by restoring security. Now we ask you to help us restore dignity.”

The Emir outlined a series of priority projects critical to the region’s recovery and long-term stability:

Rehabilitation of key federal roads: Funtua–Birnin Gwari Road and Birnin Gwari–Minna Road

Establishment of a tertiary institution to cater to the educational needs of the region’s youth.

Upgrade of the Jibril Mai Gwari I Memorial Hospital to the status of a Federal Medical Centre.

“This hospital is not just for Birnin Gwari,” he stressed. “It serves communities across Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, and Zamfara States. Elevating it will save lives—and anchor lasting peace.”

He also called for the restoration of banking and telecommunications services, which were suspended in 2021 amid security concerns. Their absence, he said, is stalling commerce, social engagement, and investor confidence.

“The land is open, the people are ready, and opportunity awaits. But we cannot invite investors if they cannot make calls, move money, or access roads.”

The Emir acknowledged the ongoing efforts of Governor Uba Sani, including the proposed cattle market and the Bagoma-Gagumi agricultural road, but cautioned that the region’s needs exceed the capacity of any single state government.

“We need the continued hand of the Federal Government,” he said. “We also invite international partners and the private sector. Let us not miss this moment.”

As Nigeria marks its 65th year of independence, the Emir positioned Birnin Gwari’s resurgence as both a symbol of national healing and a cautionary tale.

“Our story shows that no place is too broken to heal. But healing must be followed by growth. If not, wounds reopen.”

He concluded with a powerful and emotional appeal to President Tinubu: “You were Dakaren Birnin Gwari—the fearless one who stood with us in our darkest hour. Now we ask you to stand with us in our hour of rebuilding. Let Birnin Gwari become a model, not just of peace, but of prosperity.”