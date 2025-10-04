COHAPEN, NAPS hail ITF DG Ogun for skill development reforms, transparency in two years

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Council of HND Holders for the Advancement of Polytechnic Education in Nigeria (COHAPEN) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have commended the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, for what they described as “gigantic transformation and unparalleled achievements” in skills development during his two years in office.

In a joint statement signed by COHAPEN National Chairperson, Mrs. Confidence Adaeze Godwin, and NAPS Vice President, Comrade Aliyu Omotayo Yusuf, the groups said Dr. Ogun has repositioned ITF as a hub of innovation, transparency, and people-centred service since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Highlighting his achievements, the groups noted that ITF recorded its best financial performance in 2024, surpassing previous revenue records. They credited this to Ogun’s introduction of open bidding for projects and his strengthening of local content policies to enhance accountability.

He also reformed the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) by digitalizing the payment system. In 2023 alone, ₦1.1 billion was disbursed to students nationwide — including ₦733 million to universities, ₦233 million to polytechnics, and ₦72 million to colleges of education.

To merge academic learning with practical skills, ITF established the Model Staff School Skill Academy in Jos. The school integrates formal education with vocational training from JSS1 and SS1, alongside entrepreneurship sessions for parents. Plans are underway to replicate the model across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

In addition, ITF secured accreditation from the City & Guilds of London as an official examination centre, giving Nigerian artisans access to international certification and global job opportunities.

The statement also highlighted Ogun’s revival of moribund vocational centres, including the Agbowa Vocational Centre in Epe and the Borokini Skill Centre in Ikorodu, Lagos. Through initiatives like the National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System (NATS) and the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), more than 500,000 Nigerians have received training and starter packs to launch their own businesses.

New training complexes have been commissioned in Kano, Katsina, Lagos, and Jos, alongside six new ITF area offices nationwide. Ogun has also strengthened collaborations with NECA and NNPC to expand training opportunities.

According to COHAPEN and NAPS, “From SIWES reforms to global certification and skill academies, Dr. Ogun has given young Nigerians both dignity and opportunity.”

They described him as a hands-on leader who embodies President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. They also praised the president for appointing Ogun, calling him a “visionary administrator whose performance validates the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Mr. President deserves commendation for giving Nigeria a result-oriented leader like Dr. Ogun. His performance shows that when the right people are in the right offices, transformation follows,” the statement concluded.