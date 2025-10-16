Breaking: Amupitan at Senate Chamber for screening

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE nominee of President Bola Tinubu, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan SAN, as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is already at the Senate Chamber for the screening exercise.

Amupitan was allowed into the hallowed chamber after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), moved that Order 12 be set aside to allow strangers into the chamber and he was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

Thereafter, he came in at 12.50 pm.

Before introducing himself to the Senators for the question and answer session to take off, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed to his colleagues that the nominee had been cleared by the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, after vetting and fingerprinting.

According to Akpabio, the office of the Department of State Services, DSS, had also cleared him.

The President of the Senate also said that the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, having done a fingerprint search on him, he was cleared and said that he has no criminal records with the Police.

Amupitan is at the moment giving the Senators his resume.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday written to the Senate, where he sought the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Joash Amupitan ( SAN) as new National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirmation.

The President, in a letter which was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was seeking expeditious consideration and approval by the Senate.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provisions of section 154 subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Attached is his curriculum vitae, while hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment of the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Senator Akpabio accordingly forwarded the request to the committee of the whole for legislative action as soon as practicable.

Details later…