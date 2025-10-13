Awka North endorses Soludo for second term, hails road development

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The people of Awka North Local Government Area have endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office, commending him for transforming the area through massive road construction and other developmental projects.

The endorsement, which came during a rally held at Amansea, attracted a large crowd of supporters and political stakeholders. During the event, the people of Awka North boosted the governor’s campaign with a donation of ₦150 million in support of his re-election bid.

The rally was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, community leaders, and representatives of various support groups aligned with Soludo’s vision for Anambra State.

Governor Soludo, in his address, expressed appreciation for the show of confidence and support.

“This endorsement reflects the trust and confidence the people of Awka North have in our administration. Together, we will build a prosperous future for ndị Anambra,” he said.

The governor recalled the area’s vital role in his political journey, saying, “There are three local government areas that have kept my vision of becoming governor alive — Awka North, Anambra West, and Ogbaru.”

Before Soludo reconstructed the Amansea–Awba Idemili road, residents of Awka North had to pass through other local government areas to access their communities. However, with the completion of the 10.9-kilometre road to Achalla, the local government headquarters, access has been greatly improved.

The improved road network has boosted agricultural productivity in the area, making it easier for farmers to transport their produce to urban centres. It has also led to a sharp rise in land value, with many residents of Awka Capital Territory now acquiring land in Awka North.

Governor Soludo urged residents to maintain peace and shun vices such as cultism, stressing that Amansea, as the gateway into Anambra State, must remain safe and welcoming.

“We are committed to more developments in this area. Awka North is truly blessed by God, and together, we must work to fulfil its destiny,” he assured.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Awka North, Mr. ThankGod Anagor, stated that the governor had completed an impressive 55.5 kilometres of roads in the local government area, a feat that, he said, had changed the face of the region.

“For this and more, we are forever indebted to him,” Anagor said, reaffirming the people’s total support for Soludo’s administration.

Similarly, the member representing Awka North in the State House of Assembly, Mr. JohnMark Ikwunne, highlighted the governor’s impact in youth development, education, and healthcare.

Speaking on behalf of the ten communities in the area, the President-General of Urum, Sir Felix Ifebumma, declared their united support for the governor’s re-election, describing him as a leader committed to the progress of Anambra State.

“Today, we stand united in our commitment to support a leader who has demonstrated remarkable dedication to the progress of our state,” he said.

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2025 governorship election, the endorsement from Awka North is seen as a major boost to Governor Soludo’s second-term bid, reinforcing confidence in his administration’s ongoing transformation agenda for Anambra State.