Anambra 2025: Our campaign a divine project, mass movement — Soludo

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

As the November 8 Anambra governorship election draws near, the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has described his re-election campaign as a divine project and a mass movement.

Soludo, who continues to garner support for his second-term bid, made the statement during his campaign tour of Onitsha South Local Government Area, where he was warmly received by a large crowd of supporters alongside his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Soludo expressed gratitude to the people for their steadfast support and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing development across the state.

“This is a campaign like no other in our history. I am humbled and deeply thank and appreciate you all,” he said.

Highlighting his administration’s progress in key sectors of the state’s economy—particularly in Onitsha South—the governor mentioned the establishment of a general hospital in Fegge and significant improvements in public schools, among other developmental projects.

He assured residents that more infrastructural and social advancements would follow if re-elected, emphasizing that his government remains focused on sustainable growth and inclusive development.

The atmosphere at the rally was charged with enthusiasm as supporters expressed optimism about the state’s future and reaffirmed their backing for Soludo’s second-term bid.

Several community leaders and residents took turns to commend the governor’s achievements.

Okwudili Nwankwo, President General of Fegge, said: “Under Governor Soludo, we have witnessed remarkable changes, especially with initiatives like the One Youth, Two Skills programme, which has empowered many of our youth with practical skills for a brighter future.”

Mr. Chibuike Ugo added: “Free education, free antenatal care, and delivery services have made a real difference in our lives. These programs are not just policies; they are lifelines for families in our community.”

Also speaking, Franklin Onyeke remarked: “As we pray for Governor Soludo’s victory on November 8, 2025, we remain confident that he will continue to lead Anambra toward greater progress.”

Okwudili Chiamaka and Celestine Osuji also pledged to mobilize voters, saying:

“Our voices will be heard together. We will ensure our governor is re-elected to continue his good works.”

In a show of solidarity, the people of Onitsha South Local Government Area donated ₦20 million in support of the governor’s campaign.