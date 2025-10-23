Amupitan assumes duty as new INEC chairman

The new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, on Thursday assumed office at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
Amupitan arrived at about 2:40 p.m. in the company of the Acting Chairman, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, national commissioners and the secretary to the commission, shortly after he was sworn-in at the presidential villa.
He is expected to hold his first meeting with INEC directors and management staff members shortly after preliminary assumption of office protocols.
Amupitan, a legal scholar from Kogi, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, where he began his academic career in 1989.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.