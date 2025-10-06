Africa’s next independence struggle is digital – Software developer

By Elizabeth Osayande

A software developer and global policy commentator, Godson Nmesoma Ozioma, has urged African leaders to consider artificial intelligence (AI) as a matter of sovereignty rather than mere convenience. He warns that if African governments continue to rely on American and Chinese platforms for critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, elections, and defence, the continent risks becoming a permanent technology colony.

Ozioma pointed out that the European Union is racing to reduce its dependence on foreign AI due to concerns about vulnerability. If Europe, despite its resources, feels exposed, Africa’s risks are significantly greater.

Unlike Europe, Africa holds the advantage of a youthful and scalable population. With 60% of its population under the age of 25, the continent possesses the raw talent necessary to develop world-class digital infrastructure—provided that leaders act decisively.

“Our data is abundant, our youth are innovative, and our markets are expanding. What we lack is political will. AI is not merely a toy from Silicon Valley; it is the electricity of the future. Without our own systems, we surrender our future,” he asserts.

Ozioma calls on African governments to establish an AI Sovereignty Fund, support local AI startups through state procurement, and ensure that African languages are included in all AI platforms deployed on the continent.

“The next century will not be shaped by who has the most oil or minerals, but by who controls the algorithms. Africa must not repeat the mistakes of history,” he concludes.