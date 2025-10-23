Abia partners Turkey to boost trade, create jobs

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Abia State Government on Wednesday in Abuja announced plans to host the 2025 Abia–Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition aimed at strengthening trade relations, boosting investment, and creating jobs for Nigerians.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), High Chief Green-Amakwe, Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia State on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), said the summit is part of Governor Alex Otti’s efforts to make Abia a model state for economic growth and foreign investment.

Green-Amakwe explained that the Abia–Turkiye Investment Summit, themed “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity,” will take place from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

He said the state has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vega Green Global Enterprise, signaling its commitment to a successful and impactful international summit.

He said, “ We are working seriously with the support of Mr. Governor, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR. The Governor is trying to expose Abia better than we have done by getting foreigners, especially the Europeans, who are looking for where to invest. Their places are saturated. They are looking for opportunities, and those opportunities are found in Africa, especially in Nigeria.

“The International Investment Summit will provide an opportunity for international and local investors to explore the possibilities of Abia State and the many advantages it has as a preferred investment destination.

“The administration of Dr. Alex Otti is committed to creating a more favourable investment environment for the people of the state and all investors who would like to identify with Abia. We are working assiduously with our partners to host a successful investment summit in Umuahia.”

Green-Amakwe said the event will focus on key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, textile, fashion and leather works, energy, infrastructure, trade, and logistics.

He added that another key objective of the summit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey, Abia State, and Nigeria, while showcasing African products and services to international markets.

“The summit will also provide opportunities for business-to-business meetings to connect investors, exporters, and local entrepreneurs, as well as promote trade cooperation and strategic joint ventures,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for providing its facility for the press briefing, noting that collaboration with various chambers of commerce across states — including Lagos, Kano, Aba, and Umuahia — was crucial for the summit’s success.

In his remarks, the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, congratulated Green-Amakwe on his appointment and commended Abia State for its leadership in trade promotion.

He pledged the full support of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming summit, describing it as a trade promotion and impact-making endeavour.

Obegolu also highlighted his chamber’s commitment to promoting made-in-Nigeria products, recalling that over 20,000 locally made bags were used for this year’s MBA Conference.

He said, “Abia State has been in the news for positive reasons, and we join as a business community in congratulating the leadership of Abia State for doing governance justice. As a Chamber of Commerce, we have long chosen the mantra ‘Buy Africa, Build Africa.’ It is only by buying made-in-Africa products that we can build Africa.

“We are inviting all the businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to look towards Abia State to explore opportunities that Turkish businesses will bring. We will be glad to work hand in hand with you to host the Made in Abia Expo within the premises of the Abia Chamber of Commerce.

“It shows that we must, as a country, begin to patronize made-in-Nigeria products.

I commend you for leading this initiative, and I assure you of our support to participate and take advantage of the prospects you are showcasing from November 25 to 27, 2025.”

The Abia–Turkiye Investment Summit is expected to attract investors, manufacturers, and policymakers from Nigeria, Turkey, and other parts of the world.