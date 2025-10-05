5 things foldable phones can do that others can’t

Image credit: Jacob Krol/CNN

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Smartphone design has started to blur together; most models today are just variations of the same glass rectangle. But foldable phones are starting to break that mould.

Once dismissed as flashy or impractical, they’re now proving to be more than a passing trend. With major brands like Samsung, Google, and Huawei refining their designs, foldables are quickly becoming serious alternatives, offering unique features and flexibility that regular smartphones simply can’t match.

Here are five things foldable phones can do that standard phones can’t, at least not in the same way:

1. Applications adapt seamlessly

Foldables don’t just offer more screen; they offer smarter screen usage. Many apps are now optimised to adapt to folding behaviour: It’s a dynamic, responsive experience that traditional flat screens simply don’t support.

2. Split-screen multitasking

While most smartphones support split-screen mode, foldables take multitasking to the next level. With larger displays available for utilisation, users can comfortably run three or more apps simultaneously, drag and drop content between them, and resize windows on the fly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

3. Take high-quality selfies with rear cameras

Foldables with external displays let users take selfies using the primary rear cameras, with a live preview on the outer screen. Sharper, better-lit selfies using the best sensors the phone offers, not the lower-quality front camera.

4. Flex mode

This Flex Mode allows for hands-free video calls, selfies, vlogs, or media viewing without propping the phone up or using an accessory. It’s a surprisingly useful feature that quickly becomes hard to live without. It’s basically a mini laptop with this feature.

5. Transform from phone to tablet

Foldable phones give users the best of both worlds. Compact when folded, expansive when opened, these devices transform from a standard phone into a tablet-sized display with just an unfolding. That means more room for gaming, reading, or multitasking.