Lagos: Troops arrest 6 illegal bunkering suspects at Orile

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army, weekend, said that it’s troops of 65 Battalion have successfully dismantled a suspected illegal bunkering site in the Orile area of Lagos State, leading to the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of items linked to the illicit activity.

Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations said, “The operation, conducted on 16 July 2026, followed credible intelligence on the activities of suspected economic saboteurs operating within the area.

“Acting swiftly on the information, the troops carried out a targeted raid on the suspected site and apprehended six individuals believed to be involved in the illegal bunkering operation.

“Items recovered during the operation included four drums, two of which contained suspected illegally refined petroleum products.

“Troops also recovered a white Ford bus and a tanker suspected to have been used in support of the illicit activity.

“The suspects and recovered items were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State Command by the Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel S Adeojo, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, commended the troops for their swift response, professionalism and successful execution of the operation.

“He noted that the achievement reflects the Division’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical national assets and denying criminal elements the freedom to operate within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility.

“The GOC further urged troops to sustain the momentum in ongoing operations and encouraged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.”