Jonathan commiserates with Amaechi over mother’s death

File: Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of Dame Mary Amaechi, mother of a former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi.

Jonathan, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, on Saturday in Abuja, extended his heartfelt sympathies to Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family and all those mourning the late matriarch.

He described the death of a mother as a profound loss, noting that although death is inevitable, the enduring legacy of a life dedicated to faith, family and service continues to inspire and comfort those left behind.

The former president noted that the late Mrs Amaechi’s profile reflected a life of exemplary devotion to God, family and community.

Her reputation as a woman of faith, compassion and quiet strength, as well as her commitment to promoting peace, unity and service, earned her the admiration and respect of all who knew her,” he remarked.

Jonathan prayed God to grant the former governor and vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as well as the entire family, the strength, comfort and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged the family of the deceased to draw solace from the cherished memories of her exemplary life and the enduring values she imparted to her family and community.

The former president prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed matriarch.

(NAN)