6 best foldable phones cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

By Patrick Igwe

Foldable phones are gaining popularity in Nigeria, and many models are now available at prices lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which typically retails for around ₦2,750,000.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

One of the most anticipated alternatives is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, expected to launch in Nigeria at around ₦2,248,500, offering a large battery and high-end specs that are still more affordable than Samsung’s Fold. It goes without saying that even as good as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, there are still great alternatives to it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is undoubtedly one of the most popular foldable phones in Nigeria because it comes from a trusted brand and offers a compact flip design. It opens into a full smartphone and folds into a pocket-sized square. It costs around ₦1,571,000 to ₦1,736,000, depending on storage. It gives great battery life and long-term software support, making it a premium but still affordable foldable compared to the bigger Fold models.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is another widely praised foldable that is already in the Nigerian market. It opens like a mini tablet with a large screen and runs smoothly because of its powerful RAM and fast processor. In Nigeria, it currently sells from about ₦1,388,888 for fairly used or open-box versions and up to about ₦2,300,000 for brand-new units. It is known for giving high value due to its premium build and long software support.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is known for its stylish flip design and a large external display that lets you use many apps without even unfolding it. It has a durable design and smooth performance. Prices in Nigeria usually range from ₦1,350,000 to ₦1,815,000, depending on whether it is used or new. It is good for people who want something compact and fashionable.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is already being imported into Nigeria and is popular for its slim build and strong specs. It offers a large inner display and high-quality cameras, making it useful for both work and entertainment. It is currently priced between ₦2,000,000 and ₦2,208,300 and is still cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold series even though it gives similar high-level performance.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is the older generation but still very capable and more affordable. It has a strong hinge, fast performance and good battery life. Nigerian buyers can find it from around ₦1,140,000 for used or imported units up to around ₦2,600,000 for higher configurations. This makes it a popular choice for people who want a foldable phone without paying a very high price for the latest model.