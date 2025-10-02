2Baba marks 25 years in music industry as he clocks 50

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is set to mark a major milestone in his illustrious career as he celebrates 25 years in the music industry alongside his 50th birthday and the birthday of his wife in a grand event scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Friday, November 14.

The event, packaged by Yankee Entertainment, is aptly titled “The 2Baba Experience… May I Know You Again.”

The celebration is expected to attract top figures from the entertainment industry, business community, political circles, and fans from across the country and beyond, as the legendary artiste reflects on a career that has spanned over two decades of consistent impact.

Reflecting on his music journey at a press conference held in Abuja, Mallam Yankee of Yankee Entertainment said 2Baba’s journey into music began in the late 1990s when he teamed up with Blackface and Faze to form the popular music group Plantashun Boiz. He said the trio rose to national fame before going their separate ways, paving the way for 2Baba’s successful solo career.

Born and raised in Benue State, 2Baba attended Mount Saint Gabriel Secondary School and later studied at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, before opting to pursue his passion for music.

But Mallam Yankee said his decision, considered risky at the time, eventually helped open doors for many young and poor Nigerians who later found an escape route in the entertainment industry.

He said, “Since going solo, 2Baba has released multiple chart-topping albums and hit singles, including the global classic ‘African Queen’, which gained international acclaim and helped define the new era of Afrobeats.

“He is known for his deep lyrics and socially conscious themes. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential musicians, his songs often transcend entertainment, addressing love, unity, and social responsibility,” he said.

The jagaban of entertainment said Hits such as “For Instance”, “Only Me”, and “One Love” highlight 2baba’s commitment to promoting moral and political consciousness among his listeners, stating that through his work, 2Baba has not only entertained audiences but also used his platform to advocate good governance and youth empowerment.

“Beyond his music, 2Baba is admired for his humility and dedication to his family. Despite occasional controversies surrounding his personal life, the singer has remained grounded, often emphasizing that fame does not make him immune to human flaw,” Yankee said.

Speaking further, he said that those close to him have consistently described him as a devoted father and husband, whose love for his family is reflected in his public life.

Mallam Yankee announced that his 25th anniversary in the music industry coincides with the birthday of his wife, Natasha, “making the celebration even more symbolic.”

He stressed that, “As 2Baba turns 50, he stands tall as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished musicians whose influence has crossed borders and generations. From local stages in Enugu to global platforms, his story remains a source of inspiration to many African artists.

“With 25 years of consistent success, numerous awards, and global recognition, 2Baba’s name has become synonymous with excellence, resilience, and creativity in African music.

He said The Abuja event is expected to be a reflection of that legacy, hence the rider, ‘May I know You Again’

Mallam Yankee said, “It’s not just a celebration of a man, but a movement that helped redefine the sound and spirit of African entertainment.”

Vanguard News