2027: Obi urges INEC to verify candidates’ certificates ahead of elections

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies to verify certificates submitted by candidates seeking public office to prevent individuals with questionable credentials from being elected.

Obi highlighted that numerous public office holders currently in positions of authority used forged certificates and fraudulent affidavits to “scale through” INEC, security screenings, and Senate confirmations during the 2023 elections.

Speaking in a post on his verified X account on Monday, Obi warned about the dangers of normalizing criminality in governance. He noted that certificate forgery is a serious criminal offense worldwide and one of the most corrupt practices, heavily punished in many countries.

Recalling a recent visit to Indonesia, Obi said he learned from the country’s General Elections Commission that candidates presenting forged certificates are immediately disqualified and prosecuted. He contrasted this with Nigeria, where similar offenses are often overlooked by INEC, courts, and other oversight bodies.

Obi stressed, “Even more disturbing is that most of these dishonest people swore affidavits attesting to the authenticity of the documents they presented. INEC must use the lead-up to the 2027 elections to investigate past complaints of forgery and false claims.”

He proposed reforms requiring that: All candidates, whether incumbents or new contenders, submit academic certificates to INEC immediately after party primaries, at least six months before the election.

Details of schools attended, courses studied, and years of study be made public for verification within 90 days.

The verification process apply not only to elected officials but also to appointed officials, ministers, and aides to ensure honesty starts from the top.

Obi concluded that certificate forgery must be treated as a serious criminal offense, not dismissed as a procedural matter, and emphasized that “true leadership must begin with truth. A New Nigeria is possible.”