10 countries with best road quality

A view of Singapore’s road network

By Patrick Igwe

Good roads play a crucial role in shaping a nation’s economy, safety and quality of life. From reducing travel time to improving logistics and tourism, well-maintained highways often reflect a country’s commitment to innovation and effective governance. This is what most First-World Countries have been able to leverage; Third-World Countries or developing countries tend to miss the mark.

According to global assessments of road quality, here are the top 10 countries in the world with the best and most efficient road networks.

1. Singapore

Singapore tops the list with the world’s best-maintained roads, scoring 6.45 on the Road Quality Index. The country runs an advanced, tech-driven transport system that combines smart road management with policies like the Electronic Road Pricing and Vehicle Quota System to reduce congestion and control private car use.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland comes next with a score of 6.36. Its roads are known for being clean, safe and durable, thanks to the country’s forward-thinking infrastructure strategy. One standout innovation is the ASTRA bridge, an elevated mobile bridge that lets vehicles move freely while maintenance work goes on underneath.

3. Netherlands

In third place is the Netherlands, with a score of 6.18. The Dutch have built a transport system that encourages cycling and public transportation over private cars. Roads are categorised by type and traffic volume to improve safety and efficiency, a smart approach that keeps things running smoothly.

4. Hong Kong

Hong Kong ranks fourth with a score of 6.06. The city’s roads are regularly inspected and repaired, and there’s a growing focus on moving people away from personal cars to more sustainable means of transport.

5. Portugal

Portugal has made huge strides in its road infrastructure over the past decade. With a score of 6.05, the country now boasts one of the most modern and efficient road networks in Europe, supported by continuous maintenance and quality control.

6. Japan

Japan, which scored 6.02, manages to maintain an extensive network of smooth, reliable roads despite its limited land area. Its success comes from cutting-edge maintenance systems and quick repair methods overseen by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and several privatised expressway companies.

7. France

France, also scoring 5.96, has the largest road network in Europe. The country has invested heavily in intelligent traffic systems and preventive maintenance while encouraging more use of public transport. Its smart approach helps cut long-term costs and traffic jams.

8. Oman

Oman is the first Gulf country to make the list, also earning a 5.96 score. Its road system reflects strong engineering, modern design, and long-term planning, keeping its highways at international standards.

9. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE, with a score of 5.92, has built a futuristic road system supported by artificial intelligence and smart traffic control. With consistent funding and private partnerships, its highways remain some of the best in the Middle East.

10. Austria

Rounding off the list is Austria, which scored 5.89. The country’s public road agency, ASFINAG, oversees maintenance using a data-driven approach that ensures smooth tunnels, bridges, and motorways all year round.