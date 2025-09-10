10 countries that no longer exist – and why

Czechoslovak students shout in support of Vaclav Havel for presidency during protest rally at Wenceslas Square in Prague, 22 November 1989. Photograph: Lubomir Kotek/AFP/Getty Images

Borders on a map may look fixed, but history shows us they are anything but permanent. Countries rise, fall, merge, and sometimes vanish altogether.

From sprawling empires to tiny micronations, here are ten countries that once existed but have since disappeared — and the stories behind their demise.

1. Prussia

Once a powerful kingdom in Europe, Prussia shaped the foundation of modern Germany. Founded in 1525 and ruled by the Hohenzollern dynasty, it became a dominant force in the 18th and 19th centuries. After World War I and II, it lost both power and territory, and the Allies officially abolished it in 1947.

2. Yugoslavia

This Balkan giant was made up of six republics: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. Internal political rivalries and ethnic tensions tore it apart in the 1990s. By 2006, all republics had declared independence, leaving Yugoslavia only a memory.

3. Tanganyika

Located in East Africa, Tanganyika merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to form Tanzania. Before then, it had been colonized by Germany and later Britain. Its name lives on only in history books and stamps.

4. Czechoslovakia

Born in 1918 after the fall of Austria-Hungary, Czechoslovakia was once among Eastern Europe’s most industrially advanced nations. After decades of Nazi occupation and later Communist rule, the country split peacefully in 1993 into today’s Czechia and Slovakia.

5. Neutral Moresnet

At just 1.5 km wide, Neutral Moresnet was a tiny European microstate created in 1816 due to a dispute over a zinc mine. It had no clear legal system, low taxes, and even gambling loopholes, attracting thousands of residents. Germany annexed it in 1915, ending its quirky independence.

6. Abyssinia

Also known as the Ethiopian Empire, Abyssinia was a Christian kingdom dating back to the 13th century. It expanded through military conquest and religion but came to an end in 1974 when Emperor Haile Selassie was overthrown. Modern Ethiopia now occupies much of its territory.

7. Tibet

Once an independent state, Tibet declared autonomy in 1911 but was invaded by China in 1951. An uprising in 1959 forced the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans into exile. Today, it remains under Chinese control, though calls for independence still echo worldwide.

8. Austria-Hungary

This massive empire stretched across Central Europe from 1867 to 1918, home to 11 nationalities. Its political instability, food shortages, and World War I battles led to its collapse. The lands were divided into several nations, including Austria, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia.

9. Southern Rhodesia

Named after British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, this African territory was marked by white minority rule and deep racial inequality. After years of struggle, it gained independence in 1965 and was later split into modern-day Zimbabwe and Zambia.

10. Sikkim

An ancient Himalayan kingdom ruled by the Namgyal dynasty since 1642, Sikkim faced wars with Bhutan, Nepal, and British interference. It became a protectorate of India in 1950 and was fully absorbed as India’s 22nd state in 1975.

