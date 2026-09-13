Gunmen abduct six Islamic clerics in Zamfara

Gunmen have abducted six Islamic clerics along the Dakko-Damri feeder road in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the clerics were travelling to Talata Mafara when their vehicle was intercepted by armed bandits on Saturday.

According to Abubakar, the incident occurred around 11:30am when the assailants, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, ambushed the vehicle and abducted the six victims, all of whom were identified as Imams.

He said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had commenced a search operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bakura Division, promptly mobilised and led Police personnel, including the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with other sister security agencies, to the scene of the incident,” Abubakar said.

He added that the security teams were combing surrounding bushes in search of the victims.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, A. M. Bello, had directed operatives to intensify efforts and deploy all available resources to secure the victims’ release.

Abubakar also appealed to residents to provide credible and timely information that could assist the ongoing rescue operation.