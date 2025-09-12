‘Who dig pit go fall inside’ – Actor Chiwetalu Agu dismisses death rumours

Chiwetalu Agu

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has dismissed circulating rumours about his death, assuring fans that he is alive and well.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, Agu urged his fans and family to ignore the false reports.

His caption read, “Fans and family, please disregard any rumors about my death, and kindly report the page of the blogger who started spreading them. I am very much alive by God’s grace.”

In the video, the actor introduced himself and reaffirmed his health, “Chief Chiwetalu Agu, okenmiri n’ezoru Oha 1 of Etiti Amokwe, Enugu State is not going to die anytime soon. Instead I will be the one to bury my enemies. Na who dig pit go fall inside. Na who dig grave go fall inside. I am yet to carry my grandchildren and I must carry them in good health when my children are ready.”

Agu further stated that if a major blogger had shared the false news, he would have considered legal action.



“If it were any of the big bloggers who carried the false information, I would have sued them for defamation, economic and business damage but the blogger involved is still struggling with likes,” he said.

Expressing disappointment at how quickly the rumour spread, he added, “What baffles me is that in this 21st century, 2025, a lot of people are still gullible to believe such things without confirming whether it is true or not. Fan and families, disregard any rumours or rebuke anyone spreading such diabolical news about me.”

Vanguard News