Traders urge Lagos Govt to review single-use plastics ban, stage market clean-up

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Traders under the Unified Polythene and Allied Products Sellers and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria have appealed to the Lagos State Government to reconsider its ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) and nylon bags below 40 microns.

The traders made the plea on Thursday during a clean-up exercise at Oyingbo Model Market and adjoining markets, aimed at supporting the state’s environmental sanitation drive while sensitizing market users on responsible waste disposal.

The Lagos State Government began full enforcement of the SUP ban on July 1, 2025, after an 18-month moratorium for businesses to phase out the products and adopt eco-friendly alternatives. Enforcement teams have since raided supermarkets and retail outlets, seizing banned items such as disposable cups, straws, and plastic bags.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the action was necessary to curb flooding and pollution across the state.

But traders say the ban has caused hardship, threatening livelihoods and jobs. Assistant Secretary of the association, Mr. Akin Apata, who led the exercise, urged the government to consider a partnership model that supports recycling and green economy initiatives instead of an outright ban.

“We urge the state to engage us in dialogue. Nylon can be recycled and turned into wealth. Rather than eliminating our means of livelihood, let us work together to create jobs through proper waste management,” he said.

Association President, Mrs. Salamatu Gwadabe, described the policy as “too harsh,” noting that many families depend on the trade to survive. She called for a “win-win solution” such as buy-back schemes for used plastics.

Another member, Mr. Lateef Salawu, emphasized the association’s economic contribution, noting that over 30,000 members across Lagos pay taxes and employ workers. “This is a global industry with huge potential. We want to be part of the solution, not excluded from it,” he said.

The traders pledged to replicate the clean-up exercise across all 57 councils in Lagos as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability.