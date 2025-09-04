Top 5 leading mobile phone manufacturing countries in the world

Image credit: Jacob Krol/CNN

By Adewale Adesewa

The global mobile phone industry remains one of the fastest-moving manufacturing sectors among countries in the world.

As of 2025, production has shifted noticeably: China remains the largest single manufacturing base, but rapid capacity growth in countries such as India and Vietnam is reshaping where smartphones are assembled and exported.

The percentages below are industry estimates drawn from market research (June–July 2025) and reflect production/assembly share of global smartphone output: not brand market share or design R&D.

1. China



China remains one of the the world’s largest phone manufacturing countries by overall installed capacity and output. China’s ecosystem, from component suppliers to large contract manufacturers and major domestic brands, keeps it at the center of the supply chain even as some production is relocated elsewhere. Recent industry commentary stresses China’s continued importance despite a gradual rebalancing of assembly to other markets.

2. India



India has seen exceptional growth in 2024–2025 driven by government incentives (e.g., production-linked incentives), rising ‘Made in India’ exports (notably iPhones and other premium models), and new greenfield capacity from multiple brands. Counterpoint Research projects India to reach roughly 20% of global smartphone manufacturing output in 2025. India also became the largest source of smartphones shipped to the U.S. in Q2 2025, reflecting a sharp export push.

3. Vietnam



Vietnam continues to be a major alternative to China for assembly, hosting large Samsung facilities and plants for other international brands. Its share is commonly reported near the low double digits in 2025 estimates and remains a core export hub for phones and some components.

4. South Korea



South Korea is a major manufacturing and component-exporting nation (displays, memory, some finished units from Samsung). Its contribution to finished-phone assembly is smaller than China/India/Vietnam but significant because of high-value production and components.

5. United States



The U.S. remains dominant in design, software, and high-value R&D but has limited mass assembly compared with Asian producers. Recent years have seen some onshore, high-end, or specialized assembly and final-stage manufacturing, and the U.S. share of global assembly output is modest (often cited near ~2–3%).

Vanguard News