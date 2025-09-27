Tinubu doing everything to fix Nigeria – Bishop Adegbite

President Bola Tinubu

…urges pilgrims to pray for the President, VP, First Lady, and Nigeria at 65

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has called on Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan from Imo and Adamawa States to uphold President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu in prayer during their spiritual journey to the Holy Land.

He made the appeal weekend while addressing departing pilgrims at the Pilgrims’ Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Bishop Adegbite told the pilgrims that President Tinubu was determined to meet the needs of Nigerians and remained committed to fixing the country.

“Mr President wants you to be satisfied, and as such he is doing everything possible to fix Nigeria,” Adegbite said.

He explained that in line with the President’s vision, the Commission would continue to uphold its corporate slogan, Service and Satisfaction, by ensuring pilgrims have a fulfilling experience.

The NCPC boss also stressed that President Tinubu has been supportive of both Christian and Muslim pilgrimages in Nigeria. He further enjoined the pilgrims to remember the country in their prayers as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

“You must pray for Nigeria in the Holy Land as our nation celebrates her 65th birthday,” he urged.

Adegbite also drew attention to the First Lady’s recent 65th birthday on 21 September, describing the coincidence of her birth year with Nigeria’s independence year as divine.

“The First Lady’s birthday year with Nigeria is not a mere coincidence, but providential,” he declared.

He called on the pilgrims to intercede not only for the First Family and Nigeria but also for peace in Israel, the Middle East, and troubled homes across the world.

“Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, and so He will give peace to every nation that needs it,” Adegbite affirmed.

The NCPC helmsman further advised the pilgrims to pray for their state governors and themselves while in the Holy Land. He warned them against any attempt to abscond during the pilgrimage, stressing that such behaviour would bring shame to their families, states, and the nation.

“Abscondment is a disgrace to your families, your states, and Nigeria. The Commission will continue to strive for zero cases, and we have put every mechanism in place to checkmate it,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the third batch of intending Christian pilgrims touched down safely at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday to begin their 10-day pilgrimage programme in Jordan and Israel.