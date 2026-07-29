Tinubu to Catholic Bishops: We’re stabilising Nigeria, prosperity on horizon

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu yesterday, assured that the ongoing restructuring of security operations and institutions will deliver victory over terrorism, banditry and kidnappings across the country.



Receiving the leadership of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, led by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, at the State House, President Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria’s security architecture was being repositioned for greater efficiency.



Most Rev. Ndagoso, Archbishop of Kaduna, attended the meeting with 19 CBCN leaders.



President Tinubu stated that the security challenges are being confronted through enhanced intelligence gathering, restructuring and repositioning of security institutions, improved logistical support, and prioritisation of frontline personnel welfare.

He called on the CBCN and all religious leaders to actively condemn violent attacks, guide their members, and support government efforts to end insurgency.



“We don’t have another country but here – this Nigeria. And I will refer to the national anthem that in our complexity and diversity, we shall thrive, live, rejoice and be good to all, and humanity.



“I have just approved the expansion of the armed forces. We are getting more equipment, building new barracks. We will defeat terrorism. It should be part of your sermons. I won’t deviate from our national anthem,’’ the President added.



On poverty alleviation, President Tinubu affirmed that the government will sustain interventions that directly improve the livelihoods of families and citizens, such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.



“I have listened to you carefully, and most importantly, your key areas are security and education. I can tell you categorically with sincerity that the country has been placed on a sound footing. The economy has recovered. The alarm for bankruptcy and dark tunnel of uncertainty that we had when I came in has been changed.



“The spirit of the people is lifting, and the economic turmoil that we feared is cleared. The economy has been delivered from bankruptcy.



“I always say, because of my background and profession, that I inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. I have been running with it. This government has stabilised, and there is prosperity on the horizon. Life is improving,’’ he stated.



The President urged citizens to explore available opportunities for engagement provided by the government and private institutions and embrace education, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.



“We have no control over the population growth and trajectory. That is why you have membership in your various faiths, churches, to give hope to people and give commitment to humanity in the true sense of it. Our founding fathers did their best. They left us a nation, and we owe it to generations yet unborn to sustain it,’’ the President added.



President Tinubu said unity, stability and prosperity of the country must be held sacrosanct by all stakeholders.



“To educate our children, I can say your children because you are revered fathers. You can’t say a four-year course in the university is not four years now. ASUU is not on strike. They are not bringing agony to our homes. Is that not an answer to our prayers? For me, that’s answered prayer,’’ President Tinubu noted.



In his remarks, the President of the CBCN appreciated the President for the warm reception extended to the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of relations between Nigeria and the Vatican.



Ndagoso outlined areas of concern in the country, which include security, quality tertiary education and limited spaces, sustaining gains of democracy, credible elections and poverty.



The President of CBCN also urged President Tinubu to consider the return of mission schools and fair treatment for all worshipers, including the provision of worship places in all parts of the country, without bias.



The Archbishop of Kaduna called for free and fair elections in 2027.



“As a man who risked so much in the struggle for the return of democratic rule in the dark days of the military dictatorship, your greatest legacy would be the strengthening of our democratic institutions,” the Archbishop said.