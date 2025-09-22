Show empathy to the elderly, NOA urges Nigerians

NOA advises on hate ststements

…Leads Alzheimer’s awareness campaign in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, has appealed to Nigerians to show greater empathy and compassion toward elderly persons living with dementia, as activities marking the 2025 World Alzheimer’s Day commenced in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

In partnership with NAIDCARE, the FCT Social Development Secretariat, and several NGOs, the Agency on Monday led an awareness road walk through major Abuja streets to draw attention to Alzheimer’s disease and combat stigma associated with dementia.

The programme also featured interactive board games with elderly participants, alongside free health screenings such as blood pressure checks, eye tests, and blood sugar monitoring.

Speaking at the event held at the AMAC Secretariat, NOA Director-General, Mallam Lanre Isa Onilu, represented by the Director of Health and Social Care, Dr. Ayoola Abiodun Olufemi, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to nationwide sensitisation on Alzheimer’s and dementia. He lamented that many elderly Nigerians exhibiting dementia symptoms are still wrongly stigmatised or accused of witchcraft.

“Alzheimer’s is not a curse, it is not witchcraft; it is a medical condition that affects the brain. Our responsibility as families and as a society is to show patience, love, and care. They cared for us yesterday — today, we must care for them,” Onilu said.

Representatives of participating NGOs called for the establishment of more memory clinics, improved caregiver support, and the integration of dementia care into Nigeria’s health insurance scheme.

NOA officials distributed sensitisation materials during the event and pledged to activate its state and local government offices to extend the campaign to rural communities, where misconceptions remain most widespread.

In his closing remarks, Onilu linked the campaign to the National Values Charter, which upholds duty of care, respect for elders, and protection of the vulnerable as key tenets of responsible citizenship.

“What we are doing today goes beyond health awareness. It is about reminding Nigerians that caring for our elders is not optional — it is a national value, a duty of care, and a mark of the society we want to build,” he added.

World Alzheimer’s Day, observed globally every September 21, seeks to raise awareness about dementia, support affected families, and promote improved elderly care.