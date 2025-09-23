Senator Natasha remains defiant, says she won’t apologize

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) on Tuesday gained access to her office at the Senate wing of the National Assembly, vowing not to apologize for what she described as her resistance to injustice.

She spoke with journalists shortly after her office was unsealed by an official of the Sergeant-at-Arms. The federal lawmaker, however, noted that she would keep further comments reserved for now, as some issues were still pending.

“I am going to be quite limited with what I’ll say. In the weeks to come, I will have much to say,” she told reporters.

According to her, she had not been officially communicated on conditions attached to her resumption. She said her concern stemmed from reports suggesting that a motion may be raised calling on her to tender an apology.

“So, I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me. You can’t apologize for an injustice,” she said.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that her suspension was unjust and insisted she would not apologize as a precondition for resuming her legislative duties.

Reflecting on her recent experiences, she said she and her supporters had endured many challenges during the period of her suspension but expressed gratitude to the people of Kogi Central, her family, and her colleagues who stood by her.

“In everything, it just shows that sometimes it’s good to put the institutions to test. We can’t be cowed in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us,” she said.

She further urged Nigerians not to give up on the country despite its challenges, expressing confidence that there was “light at the end of the tunnel.”