Road project triggers joy in Bayelsa coastal communities

•The on-going Ndoro-Peretorugbene Road project.

By Samuel Oyadongha, EKEREMOR

Residents of the riverine communities in the deep mangrove swamps of the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are fascinated by the take-off of the long-awaited Ndoro-Peretorugbene Road.

For decades, the only way to connect the communities has been by water, as there are no access roads.

Senator Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, who visited the area last Friday, directed the Ministry of Works and the companies handling the sand-filling and construction to escalate action on the project

The road project, which cuts through a vast swathe of mangrove forest, will also serve several other fishing ports and settlements in the area.

We’ll take every safety measure to protect this project — Ebikeye, community leader

Pa Ebikeye, a jubilating community leader, told NDV, “We will do everything in our power to protect the project, the personnel on the ground, and their equipment.”

”We cannot afford to jeopardize this chance to change our lives for the better. We will work together to ensure the project’s success, for the benefit of our children and our future,” he added.

A fantasy come true — Miene, native

Thomas Miene, an indigene, asserted, “The project is a dream come true for our people who have been waiting for ages for this vital infrastructure. The significance of this project cannot be overstated. We have been plagued by neglect, despite being situated in an oil-producing region.

”The lack of basic infrastructure has stifled economic growth, and our people have been forced to rely on alternative and often treacherous waterways and creeks to access essential services.”

It’s groundbreaking — Eboka, a local

Another local, John Ebika, said, “The road project is a game-changer for the communities.” In addition to improving locals’ access to markets and social services, it will boost economic activity, generate opportunities, and raise their standard of living.”

Our plan — Gov. Diri

Speaking on the project, Governor Diri said, “What we have seen so far is encouraging. The Ministry of Works, Pelfaco, the company responsible for the sand-filling, and Lubrik Construction Company, which is handling the main road construction, should expedite their work. They have to make sure that our timelines are met.”

”Our first-phase target is to get to Ndoro and have a spur to Peretorugbene. If we can achieve that in the remaining life of this government, whoever is coming next will complete the rest.

”There were some delays in starting the project, arising from my initial plan to inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor axis that we completed. And thereafter, partner with the federal government to take the road further to Agge.

”Unfortunately, we have not been able to inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor portion, which was handed over to us from the previous administration. So, we thought that rather than waiting, we should start something, and that is why we are here now.”

Contractors fully mobilized — Teibowei, commissioner

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, said the two-year timeline was achievable and that the contractors have been fully mobilized, noting that, having achieved a reasonable amount of sand-filling, the main construction work will commence next month, alongside the construction of an 80-meter bridge to Ndoro and another 150-meter bridge to Peretorugbene.

We’ll deliver — Pelfaco Ltd.

Mr. Kazeem Ajala assured that Pelfaco Limited would complete the ongoing clearing and sand-filling work at Ndoro by April 2026. He added that with a sand filling of about 2.4 meters, there will be no concerns about flooding.

He expressed the company’s readiness to deliver on the contract specification, given the adequate funding provided by the state government.

