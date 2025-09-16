Tension as kidnappers lay fresh siege to Edo 

•A kidnappers’ hideout.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The recent spate of ransom-demanding kidnapping attacks in Edo State, particularly on the state’s highways and targeted establishments, has triggered fear among locals, drivers, and travellers.

For 68 days, young seminarians are held captive

Two students who were kidnapped on Thursday night, July 10, at the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, Edo State, have not been freed 68 days later.

In a recently circulated video, the kidnappers made the two young seminarians hold what appeared to be a human skull while requesting money to secure their release.

LP ward chair, Owojoba, still held captive 143 days after

Even after his family paid N5 million, Asime Olowojoba, the Labour Party (LP) ward chairman in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, who was kidnapped on Saturday, April 26, along Auchi-Benin-Ibillo Road, remains in the hands of his captors.

Realtor Owojoba was kidnapped while traveling from Auchi to Igarra to pick up his kids, who were scheduled to start school there two days later.

The incident took place in a dangerous area near the Sasaro community, which has a history of violent kidnappings.

At first, the kidnappers captured everyone inside the car, including Olowojoba, his housekeeper, and his kids. They later abandoned the house help and the children while they took him away.

They demanded N50 million and later N30 million, but the family raised about N5 million, which the kidnapper collected with several other items. Since then, they have yet to release Olowojoba.

A family member told NDV that after they delivered the N5 million ransom and other items, the kidnappers called three days later, demanding the remainder of the N30 million.

“They cut off communication with the family to date,” the family source added. Today is the 143rd day Olowojoba has spent with the kidnappers.

Abductors defy efforts to tame them

Several cases of hostage taking have been reported across the three senatorial districts of the state as kidnappers continue to defy the government and security agencies’ efforts to checkmate them.

The Benin-Ifon Road and other areas thought to be safe in the past have become unsafe, as violent kidnappings have occurred on the axis in the last three weeks.

The most recent was the kidnapping of passengers of a commercial bus and a Toyota Corolla car. Some of the suspects escaped to safety; about six were reportedly taken away, and unconfirmed reports indicated the six families paid N60 million to release the victims.

Some of the kidnappers, who reportedly fled from Delta State, stopped over at the Iyanomo community axis, off the Benin–Sapele Road, where they attacked motorists and travelers between Ologbo community in Edo State, and the border town in Delta State.

A security source said the kidnappers seemed to be under pressure from the neighboring Delta, Ondo, and Kogi States. They reportedly discovered fertile land in Edo State, which borders Delta State to the east and Ondo and Kogi States to the north.

Soldiers leave checkpoints

There used to be military checkpoints in the Sobe area, along the Benin–Ifon Road (Sabongida-Ora–Auchi) in the Owan West and Etsako West local government areas. But soldiers have vacated their checkpoints on the stretch in the last few months.

This development has generated fear in the minds of residents and travelers, especially on the Edo North axis, given the condition of the Benin–Auchi–Lokoja–Abuja Road.

Lawmakers bemoan insecurity

The tense security situation dominated the sitting of the state House of Assembly, which, in a resolution last week, called on the state government and security agencies to take urgent steps to curb the menace of kidnappings in the state.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku urged the security forces to deploy the more than 100 vehicles that Governor Monday Okpebholo gave them beneficially, cautioning that they should not be left idle but should be on patrol at all times.

He also cautioned that leaving the vehicles idle instead of patrolling would not benefit the state.

The speaker also noted that to discourage the marauders from operating, the roads must be in good condition.

He observed that the kidnappers attacked the commercial bus when the driver attempted to maneuver his way along Benin-Ifon Road at a run-down location.

Hon. Kingsley Ugabi, the motion’s mover and representative for the Etsako East constituency, bemoaned the rise in kidnappings and other criminal activity in his area, claiming that it has forced farmers to leave their farms.

He said the current trend of insecurity threatens farmers’ operations, as many have left their farms for fear of attack.

Several lawmakers voiced grave concerns in their individual contributions regarding the high level of insecurity in their districts as a result of frequent kidnappings and armed robbery attacks.

The legislature decided that community policing should be reinforced in conjunction with other security measures to combat the threat of kidnapping throughout the state, even as it called for swift and urgent action to address the state’s trend of insecurity.

Edo, Kogi Police embark on joint patrols to tackle criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Moses Yamu, told NDV, “We have reviewed our security arrangements; there are deployments on the expressways, especially those areas that are flash points, and we have taken care of the Lagos Road.

”We are working hand in hand now with the Kogi State Police Command. We border them in the north, so they can easily kidnap from Edo State and enter Kogi State. They can easily kidnap from Kogi State at that same border and move into Edo State.

”So, we have renewed collaboration with the Kogi State Command, as this is where we are having most of these challenges.

”The day before yesterday, and yesterday (Thursday and Friday), there was a bush combing operation simultaneously in Okpella and Ibillo

”But sincerely, members of the public should see it as their responsibility too; the least they can do is to give the police information. The commissioner of police’s phone number is out there. He always gives out his phone number. If you don’t trust anybody, at least you can trust the Commissioner of Police, whose duty here in Edo State is to ensure safety of lives and property.

“He has been working tirelessly, day and night, leading bush cover operations by himself on several occasions, and all that. Yet, unfortunately, some civil society members would say on radio programmes that they cannot give information to the police.

“That the police should go and source information. That is rather unfortunate. Please, our people should wake up; security for all is the responsibility of all.

Okpebholo orders drones and other gadgets for security agents to fight criminals

“The executive governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, had also magnanimously approved the purchase of some thermal drones, high-definition drones that can sense thermal heat and human presence even under big forests, to help the police.

We are only doing assessment and re-evaluation — Captain Oteh, Army PRO

The Public Relations Officer of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin City, Captain Chinonso Oteh, who spoke on the fears of travelers that the army had vacated the checkpoints along the Sobe-Sabongida-Ora-Auchi Road, stated that the measures the army adopted were for the interest of the people.

“Sometimes, we re-evaluate our operations; it is on-going, and then, there are a lot of deployments. Even today, we have carried out deployments within our area of operations.

”It is good to reassess your operations to know how far. People should not panic; they should do their business and collaborate with us. We will appreciate them most clearly for their support.

”We are aware of whatever they complain about and whatever their fears are, but whatever we are doing is in their best interest.

“Everything that happens within the 4 Brigade area of operation is in the best interest of the Edo people and the road users.

Let them collaborate with us and give us information, regardless of whether they are from Edo State or not.

“They should be aware of those in their immediate vicinity and report any suspicious activity to aid the military,” he stated.

