Police rescue abducted Egyptian within 24 hours in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued an Egyptian national who was kidnapped on Monday, September 8, 2025, at Alomaja in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement (Ref: AZ:5250/OY/PPRO/VOL.6/314) made available to journalists on Tuesday, describing the operation as a “testament to the outstanding efforts of our dedicated officers and inter-agency collaboration.”

Under the directive of Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, a coordinated rescue mission was launched immediately after the incident. The operation involved officers from 4 PMF Ibadan, intelligence and tactical units, local vigilantes, and support from the Ogun State Police Command.

According to Osifeso, the abducted victim was traced to forests and border areas between Oyo and Ogun States, where he was rescued unharmed. No ransom was paid.

“The victim will be reunited with his family after undergoing necessary medical checks at the Police Hospital, Eleyele,” Osifeso said.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through its emergency contact lines, assuring that it remains committed to ensuring public safety and peace across Oyo State.