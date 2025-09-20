PDP rejects Edo LG by-election

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s local government by-election organised by the Edo Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) as illegal.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the State Caretaker Chairman of the party, said this in Benin while addressing newsmen on the exercise.

He stated that the by-elections scheduled across 59 wards in the state violated a subsisting court order restraining EDSIEC and the government from conducting it.

“Only last week, the Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Itsueli, ordered that the seats of duly elected councillors subsist until September 2026.

“The court categorically restrained EDSIEC from proceeding with any such election. For the state government to ignore this order and proceed is alarming,” Aziegbemi said.

He warned that security agencies must not legitimise the process, stressing that participation by the PDP would have amounted to aiding contempt of court.

“The tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors has not expired; we have five court judgments affirming this. Conducting a by-election is unlawful,” he said.

Aziegbemi further alleged that the exercise was a ploy to siphon public funds.

The PDP chairman said the party would instead concentrate on strengthening its structures through ongoing congresses and preparing for the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state electoral body is currently conducting by-elections into 59 councillorship seats across 18 local government councils.

The seats were declared vacant through a resolution of the State House of Assembly, which cited absenteeism of the previous occupants.

(NAN)