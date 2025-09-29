Onitsha Ofala aims for global recognition — 2025 Committee

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi — The Onitsha community in Anambra State has revealed that it is taking deliberate steps to elevate its annual Ofala Festival into a global cultural event. Since 2019, the community has worked to position Ofala as one of Nigeria’s leading festivals, and it has now applied for recognition as a world heritage event to expand its visibility and attract a wider international audience.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee of the 2025 Ofala Festival, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, during a media briefing of the Ofala Steering Committee at Ime Obi Onocha Ezechima Square, Onitsha.

Maduegbuna noted that the Nigerian Tourism Development Commission (NTDC) has already endorsed Ofala as a major Nigerian festival. He said the 2025 edition, themed “Njiko na Ntachi” (Unity and Perseverance), emphasizes the values of community, resilience, and cultural identity.

“The 2025 Ofala promises to be an exciting experience with many cultural activities. We aim to foster unity, promote resilience, and uphold the enduring values that define our community,” he stated.

Highlights of the festival include the Ofala Lecture Series, named after Obi Nnaemeka Achebe in recognition of his contributions to public relations; the Oreze Art Exhibition, showcasing works by Nigerian and African artists in painting, sculpture, and ceramics; the Ofala Youth Carnival, a vibrant street fair celebrating Onitsha’s heritage; and a Medical, Health, and Wellbeing Outreach for the community.

The media briefing was attended by representatives of major sponsors and partners, including Globacom Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, International Breweries Plc, NigerBev Limited, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and several media organizations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shola Mogaji, leading the Globacom team, described the briefing as an affirmation of culture and unity. He noted that since Globacom began sponsoring Ofala in 2011, it has continued to support commerce, creativity, and tourism.

“Culture and tradition build communities, create jobs, and strengthen relationships. Globacom will continue to support the Ofala Festival where culture meets the people. For the 2025 edition, we intend to give out a brand-new vehicle,” Mogaji said.

Zenith Bank Plc’s Zonal Head, Mr. Obinna Eleanya, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Onitsha community. He emphasized that the bank will continue to partner with the people in sustaining the unique and epic Ofala Festival.

With these efforts, stakeholders expressed confidence that the Onitsha Ofala is on track to achieving global recognition as a cultural heritage event.