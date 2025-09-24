One dead, two wounded in shooting at US immigration facility

One person was killed and two wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the US city of Dallas, officials said.

The suspected gunman, who opened fire on the ICE facility from an adjacent building, is dead, the Dallas police department said in a post on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them,” Noem said on X. “It must stop.”

Local television station Fox4 said the three people shot were detainees in ICE custody.

It said the gunman was a man on the roof of a building who shot himself as law enforcement agents approached.

ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan told Fox News that no ICE officers were injured in the attack.

“We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility,” Sheahan said.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop,” Vice President JD Vance said on X. “I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

ICE is the government agency chiefly responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.

After ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles spurred unrest and protests earlier this year, Trump dispatched the National Guard and Marines to the California city.

Another ICE facility in Texas was the target of an attack in July that left a police officer wounded in the neck.

Ten people have been charged for their roles in the attack at the ICE center in the town of Alvarado.

According to a criminal complaint, the assailants, dressed in black military-style clothing, shot fireworks at the ICE facility and spray-painted “Traitor” and “ICE Pig” on cars and a guard structure.

The Alvarado incident came just days before a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

The 27-year-old man fired dozens of rounds from an assault rifle at the entrance of the Border Patrol annex before being shot dead.

Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured.

AFP